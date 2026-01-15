Parenting teenagers feels like a series of push and pull. As children grow and look for ways to become more independent, they push boundaries. As teens try to discover their own voice and place in the world, every rule pulls a parent into a challenge.

A teenager is no longer a child, but a pre-adult who will one day be out of your home. You want them to experience independence, but you'll also do anything to make sure they are well-grounded, safe, secure, and loved. Because raising teens can be such a challenge, we asked family professionals to share the most underused parenting advice they wish people would stop ignoring when raising teens.

Teens who grew up watching their parents do these 6 things grow into really grounded adults:

1. Not always protecting them from failure

I said it before, and I'll say it again. Let your kids fail. Failure is a natural part of life. Our kids will only learn to be independent adults if parents allow them to make their own decisions. This way, they learn from their mistakes and own their own successes.

If we're always designing and planning their fourth-grade science projects, defending them (and excusing their behavior) to their teachers and principals weekly, and demanding they play the sports we love and apply to the college of our choice, they won't get a chance to become the beautiful people they're intended to be. By giving them choices, we empower them for a bright future that they'll own and love.

— Kathy Ramsperger, intuitive life coach, best-selling author

2. Leading by example

The most important thing you can do for your children is to be an example. They will not always listen to what you tell them, but they will watch everything you do. Whether you want your children to learn to act with kindness, gain a strong work ethic, find happy relationships, eat a healthy diet, or simply live with a positive attitude, the best thing you can do is live that life yourself. Take care of yourself and make yourself happy, and you will set a good example.

— Tara Nolan, life coach, yoga instructor

3. Looking for opportunities to grow with them

Here's my advice for parents of teens: Upgrade your parenting. Redefine it, evolve it. Expand it. Redefine your role from that of the manager of a child to the leader of a teen.

Evolve your inner game by developing, growing, and stepping into who you need to be during this phase to get the experiences and relationships you want. Expand your outer game by learning and developing new tools, strategies, and techniques that align with what works with a teen.

— Kimberly White, parenting coach