Stay-At-Home Mom With A Full-Time Nanny Lists What She Does All Day & Why She Needs Help While Her Husband Works

Being a mother is one of the most difficult jobs in the world. Is it any wonder that a 2012 study found that moms who have jobs are happier and healthier than stay-at-home moms? Being a caregiver is hard.

Between lack of sleep, financial strain, and balancing time between caring for the kids and maintaining the house, there is little time mothers have for themselves, especially the ones who are full-time stay-at-home parents.

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Every mother could benefit from an extra set of hands to assist them with their endless responsibilities. One mother on TikTok even decided to hire a full-time nanny so that she could balance her personal life and motherhood. She said that it is the “perfect” decision for her family and revealed that having a nanny actually makes her a better mother.

The stay-at-home mother claims she needs help from a nanny while her husband is at work.

Jen Miller is a mother of a two-year-old daughter and is pregnant with her first son. Although she calls herself a “stay-at-home mom,” she actually works part-time remotely (some would refer to her as a “work-from-home mom” instead). Therefore, she needs some assistance during the day when it comes to looking after her toddler so that she can maintain her job while her husband is at work.

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“My husband runs his own start-up, which means he works long hours and puts in work seven days a week,” Miller shared in a TikTok video. She added that she and her husband do not have any family near them in Austin, Texas. Since there are only so many hours in the day and she still wants to spend quality time with her daughter, a full-time nanny has made it possible for her family.

“You might be wondering why we need full-time help if I’m home every day, and here’s the rationale why: When we had our daughter, my husband and I decided that at least for now his responsibility would be taking care of the finances and mine would be taking care of everything else for our family,” Miller explained.

In the video, Miller documented what her days look like with a full-time nanny. Her nanny is at her home from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday through Friday. However, Miller’s day begins long before that. “I’m up at 5 a.m. every morning to get my workout in before our daughter wakes up,” she said. “I spend the mornings with her until our nanny arrives at 8 a.m.”

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After the nanny arrives, Miller walks the dog and gets herself ready before heading into her at-home office to work at 9:30 a.m. She utilizes project management software on her computer to stay on top of all her home projects. “From daily to-dos to planning travel, managing our Airbnb, working on our shared side hustle, scheduling social and volunteer time to carving out time for errands, household, and creative organization,” Miller said of her packed daily schedule.

Having a nanny allows Miller to be a more present and engaged mom.

When the nanny leaves for the day, Miller is back on “mom duty.” She prepares and feeds her daughter dinner, bathes her, and puts her to bed. Afterward, Miller takes well-deserved time for herself to unwind and reset.

“Our nanny spends 40 hours a week with our daughter, but so do I,” she pointed out. “It’s a full-time job and having help lets me show up as the best mom I can be, with more patience, energy, and excitement for the time we spend together.”

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In the caption of her video, Miller acknowledged that every family is different and that the decision to have a full-time nanny is what works best for hers. Many TikTok users in the comments section agreed with her decision. “You are a WORK from home mom, which (as a nanny) I love! Your baby can see you and see your hard work while also getting the proper care/attention she needs. You’re doing AMAZING!!” one user commented. “Even if you didn’t have a business I’d understand needing a nanny as a stay-at-home mom. Mama needs a break/support too,” another user wrote.

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Having help with childcare prevents parental burnout.

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Not only does Miller’s nanny allow her to be a better mother at home, but she also provides much-needed support while the family is traveling so that she can spend even more time with her daughter. Since Miller works remotely, she can travel often, taking her nanny and daughter along with her. “She usually takes the morning shift so that in the afternoon I’m free to enjoy spending time with my daughter,” Miller said. “It has honestly become the perfect balance for our family.”

Whether you’re a working parent or not, taking care of children around the clock is exhausting and can result in parental burnout, which 66% of parents report suffering, per a study conducted by Ohio State University. It is crucial for parents to utilize help when needed so that they are mentally and physically well-rested and can be the best parents they possibly can be.

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Overall, taking breaks from childcare and receiving help from a nanny is not only beneficial for parents but also for the entire family. It supports a parent's mental well-being, enhances their ability to care for their children, strengthens relationships, and promotes a healthy work-life balance. By valuing self-care and recognizing the importance of taking breaks, parents can maintain their overall happiness and resilience in their parenting journey.

Megan Quinn is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.