Young People Say Stay-At-Home Moms Aren't Entitled To 50% In Divorce Because They Should Get Jobs

A quick survey of several young people by content creator Jas Billan uncovered that, while societal norms and gender roles may be evolving, it's not happening quite as swiftly as some would hope.

The dynamics of marriage and parenthood have shifted over the years, with many people now choosing what's right for them over what they feel pressured to do. Data shows that women are joining the workforce now in numbers that would have been unimaginable before, but there are still plenty of moms choosing to stay home with their children. Being a stay-at-home parent is a tough job, but many young people seem to think it isn't that big of a deal.

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Young people told Billan that they thought a stay-at-home mom wasn't entitled to 50% of divorce assets.

Billan interviewed a group of U.K.-based young people on the street and asked them all how they felt about a woman who stayed at home to care for her children instead of working professionally, being awarded half of her husband's wealth in the event of a divorce.

The first two women to answer claimed that no, she shouldn't be entitled to anything. Billan then asked the same question to two other women, who replied that the money shouldn't be split down the middle. "I don't care if you're dependent on a man, that's your fault," one of them told Billan matter-of-factly.

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He then proceeded to ask a group of young men what they thought, and they all agreed that a stay-at-home mother isn't entitled to any money from her husband after they've gone through a divorce. When Billan pointed out that this stay-at-home mother was spending all of her time raising the child, one of the young men rejected that idea. "It's not my problem, she should get a job," he insisted.

This traditional mindset follows the way young people are leaning more conservative.

All of these ideas about a woman being "dependent on a man" and a stay-at-home mom's contributions having less worth than a working man's feel like they came from another era, and they aren't the only beliefs young people have that seem that way.

A survey from King's College London revealed that today's young people are more conservative than older generations, which is especially true for men. For example, 31% of Gen Z men said that a wife should be obedient to her husband, while just 13% of boomer men agreed.

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Of course, Billan interviewed both men and women, who largely agreed about stay-at-home moms. It's still interesting to note that the men, who would be working outside the home in this hypothetical scenario, are adopting such conservative ideals, with which a stay-at-home mom not being deserving of money in a divorce would fit right in.

Despite some people's opinions, being a stay-at-home mother is a challenging role that requires unwavering dedication.

At first glance, it might seem like being a stay-at-home mom is a walk in the park, especially if you're young and don't have children. However, that is not the case. Being a stay-at-home mother, or even a stay-at-home dad, is incredibly multifaceted and has its own set of pressures and responsibilities.

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According to the Pew Research Center, roughly one in five U.S. parents is either a stay-at-home mom or a stay-at-home dad, but it's stay-at-home moms who face higher numbers of mental and physical health issues. A Gallup poll of more than 60,000 U.S. women found that stay-at-home moms experienced depression, sadness, stress, and anger at a higher rate than working moms.

Unlike a traditional job with set working hours, being a stay-at-home mom means being on call and ready 24/7. The responsibilities of childcare don't just end at the close of business hours; they extend throughout the day and night, requiring constant attention and responsiveness.

There is a serious lack of recognition for stay-at-home moms, just because to an outside eye, it may seem like the easiest role a woman can have. The journey of parenthood, regardless of its form, should always be supported, and no woman should be made to feel as if she is undervalued for choosing to be a stay-at-home parent.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.