If A Kid Masters 6 Basic Social Skills Before High School, They're Likely To Have Major Success As An Adult

Going to school is all about developing academic skills, but social skills are just as important.

For children who fully grasp these skills before high school, they become highly successful adults. It means they understand the best ways to communicate with others, using their mastery as an advantage.

Kids who master these social skills before high school often become successful adults

1. Communication skills

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By having daily interactions with other students and their family members, kids develop good communication skills. They put thought into what they say when they're having conversations with everyone else.

As adults, these communication skills help them succeed. In job interviews or in leadership roles, they think through their responses and explain them in a clear way. According to a survey from Pew Research Center, 90% of respondents said communication skills were most important for children to succeed.

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2. Cooperation skills

Children learn quickly in classrooms that it's important to get along with one another. Their teachers and parents help them learn that sharing is caring and to clean up after themselves to make the environment more comfortable for everyone.

When kids master this social skill before high school, they understand the importance of teamwork and putting in a group effort. And once they become adults, they use those skills in meetings and apply it to their own work ethic.

In fact, a report from Pennsylvania State University tracked over 700 kids from kindergarten to age 25. Researchers determined that cooperation skills could predict their future success.

3. Conversation skills

By learning how to hold a conversation with someone, children are setting themselves up for success later in life. It lets them keep others engaged, which is important because that skill can dwindle over time.

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Conversation skills allow people to connect and understand one another. When children connect, they build relationships quickly, and this wonderful skill carries over to their adult lives.

4. Social awareness skills

Being socially aware as a child is often associated with being wise beyond their years. But kids who develop this social skill tend to ask a lot of questions and try to understand different perspectives. They're curious and have open hearts.

Having the ability to bring this skill into adulthood is incredible and helps them become successful. Because they're empathetic and understanding, people trust them to be honest, and it encourages them to make long-lasting connections with everyone.

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5. Conflict-resolution skills

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A lot of kids have a hard time with conflict-resolution, making it difficult to communicate their needs and resolve problems. But when kids have developed this skill before high school, they're at a major advantage.

Most adults don't want to admit they're wrong, so for a child to be able to take accountability and apologize, it's astonishing. Because while conflicts on the playground seem huge at the time, they're petty compared to what adulthood brings.

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6. Listening skills

Listening is actually one of the most important social skills, because it shows that a person can pay attention to what others have to say. Kids who master this social skill end up successful because they make others feel understood, just by staying quiet and listening closely.

As adults, so much of succeeding is being able to listen. They listen in work meetings when their co-workers are presenting projects. They listen when their neighbors are talking about beautification projects on the block. In their professional and personal lives, because they fully understand why listening is essential, they form connections that last.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.