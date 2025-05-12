Single Mom Shares Comforting Mantra She Tells Her Daughter Since Her Father Left Them — 'I Do My Best To Remind Her That She Is Worthy Of Love'

Juggling the responsibilities of being everything that a child needs without the support of a partner or co-parent is something that truly requires both sacrifice and an immense amount of strength. Even more trying, however, is the emotional responsibility many single parents face trying to heal a child who cannot understand why they were left behind.

A single mom and content creator named Mely showed exactly how she makes sure her little girl knows that she's both loved and cherished despite only having one parent active in her life. In a video shared to her Instagram, Mely revealed the tender conversation she had with her daughter, proving that single mothers are superheroes for their kids.

She shared the comforting mantra she tells her daughter since her father left them.

In Mely's video, she and her daughter are standing in the bathroom together after bathtime. Clad in a robe with a towel wrapped around her hair, Mely kneeled down in front of her daughter, who had been crying, to remind her of her love and worth, while also giving her space to express her emotions.

Mely, speaking to her daughter in Spanish, told her, "It's okay to feel sad. It's okay. But I want you to know that you are so loved. You are special. You are worthy of time, love, and respect. You are so worthy of it all. You are worthy of it simply because you exist. It's okay to be sad. And mommy will always be here. I love you."

Alina Matveycheva | Canva Pro

The single mom explained that despite the challenges, they live in a house filled with love.

In the caption of her video, Mely explained that there's something incredibly sacred about this journey of single motherhood that she's on. While being a single mom is fairly common, with 70% of single-parent households run by single mothers in America, it doesn't make it any easier once you're confronted with the reality that your child will only be growing up with one parent.

Writing for SingleMomDefined, Ranaa Billingsley, an education expert and single mom herself, confirmed that Mely is doing everything right when it comes to her daughter. She wrote, "Affirmation is crucial for our children. We can instill assurance throughout the child’s day in many ways. When the child is brushing their teeth in the morning, give them some positive affirmations." She offered the examples: "I am brave. I am strong. I am enough. I am smart. I am beautiful/handsome."

She went on to note that "Saying these mantras every morning to start the day can remind your child to hold their head high throughout the day. The goal is that if they feel affirmed at home, whatever comes their way to negate that, they will have the internal strength so that it doesn’t resonate."

Being a single-parent household doesn't mean that love is any less abundant, but the labor is a bit heavier. It's exhausting, yet tender, as Mely pointed out, and despite the obstacles that lay ahead, the relationship that Mely is forging with her daughter is clearly supportive.

The mom confessed that she can only imagine how painful it must be for her child to think she's not loved.

AleksandarNakic | Canva Pro

"The ache of absence is something I carried in silence for years, trying to protect my kids from it. But now, it’s more visible than ever through the physical distance and indifference of someone who was supposed to love us, cherish us and protect us," she wrote in her caption.

Even as an adult, Mely admitted that it's hard for her to understand why someone would choose to walk away from her and her daughter instead of staying and loving them. She insisted she could only imagine how that must feel to her 4-year-old daughter as well, especially when your parents are supposed to be the ones who show you unconditional love and attention.

"But I see her pain. I feel it too. And every single day, I do my best to remind her that she is worthy of love, attention and care — simply because SHE EXISTS," Mely continued. "I’m sharing this video with an open heart, hoping every single mama out there feels a little less alone in this journey."

Mely added that she's always praying for her kids and hoping that her daughter doesn't grow up thinking of herself as someone who was neglected or abandoned. Despite the lack of a second parent, her kids are still worthy of everything they want out of life, an inspiring message that other single moms can pass down to their children as well.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.