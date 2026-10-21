5 Signs Your Father Is A Narcissist Who Will Never Take Responsibility For How He Treats You

Ah, the father figure. The man who’s supposed to be our rock, our support system, our guiding light. But what happens when your dad is a self-absorbed, egotistical, narcissistic mess? Well, my friend, you’re in for a bumpy ride. In this article, we’ll explore the five telltale signs of a narcissistic father, so buckle up.

Your father might be a narcissist if you see these signs:

1. Everything is about them

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The first and most obvious sign of a narcissistic father is their need for attention. Everything is always about them, no matter what the situation. They’ll hijack conversations, interrupt people mid-sentence, and turn everything back to their own experiences.

You could be talking about your recent breakup, and they’ll find a way to turn it around and make it all about their failed relationships.

2. They lack empathy

Narcissistic fathers are notorious for lacking empathy. They simply cannot put themselves in other people’s shoes and have no interest in doing so.

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They’ll dismiss your problems and generally make you feel like your feelings don’t matter. You could be sobbing your heart out, and they’ll roll their eyes and tell you to stop being so dramatic.

3. They’re always right

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Another hallmark of a narcissistic father is their belief that they’re always right. They’ll argue with you about the most trivial things simply because they cannot bear to be wrong. They’ll twist and turn the conversation until they come out on top, even if it means contradicting themselves or outright lying.

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4. They’re overly critical

Narcissistic fathers love to criticize. They’ll pick apart everything you do, from how you dress to how you talk. Nothing is ever good enough for them, and they’ll go out of their way to make sure you know it. They’ll compare you unfavorably to others, especially those they perceive as successful or impressive.

5. They manipulate other people

Finally, narcissistic fathers are masters of manipulation. They use guilt, fear, and intimidation to get what they want, and they don't hesitate. They’ll use emotional blackmail to get you to do things for them or threaten to cut you off if you don’t comply with their demands.

So there you have it, friends, the five tell-tale signs of a narcissistic father. If you recognize any of these characteristics in your dad, it might be time to start rethinking your relationship. Remember, you deserve respect and empathy, and you shouldn’t have to put up with someone who makes you feel small and insignificant. Narcissistic fathers might be hard to deal with, but they’re not impossible to escape.

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Nehemiah Isamotu is a writer who explores life, human behavior, and personal growth. Their work has appeared in several Medium publications and beyond.

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