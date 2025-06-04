A study has found that curvy women actually make smarter babies, thanks to all that extra fluff. The study by Pittsburgh University and lead researcher, Professor Will Lassek, found that "fat banks" in the area of a woman’s hips, thighs, and butt are pretty much the golden ticket when it comes to passing on smarts to babies during breastfeeding.

As Lassek explained, “The fat in these areas is a depot for building a baby's brain. You need lots of fat to make a nervous system, and the fats in these areas are also enriched in DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), which is a particularly important component in the human brain."

Science says this one body trait may help you make genius babies

Lassek went on to explain that women have evolved in such a way as to "accumulate these fats and hold on to them," until they give birth. It is then that these "brain-building, breast-milk lipids," leave the body via nursing, and why women lose weight when they do nurse on a regular basis. See? It's all making sense now, isn't it?

Women's bodies, on average, are made up of 30 percent fat, whereas men’s bodies are made up of only 10 percent. It is speculated that due to the fact that the human brain has increased in volume from 400ml to 1200ml over the past five million years, it would only make sense that women are fatter now than they were then.

The weight gain is based on the evolutionary fact that it’s necessary to provide adequate brain capabilities to their offspring. It is also suggested that the reason many men prefer a woman with curves is that they inherently know those women will reproduce babies that are "likely to be cleverer," according to Cambridge University’s reproductive biologist, David Bainbridge.

Far too often, women criticize themselves for their "imperfect" bodies when, in actuality, their bodies are just the shape they were meant to be. Women are supposed to be heavier around the hip area for certain evolutionary and biological reasons.

Even if you're not planning on having kids (high five!), you're just sort of stuck with what Mother Nature gave you. There is a method to her madness, and it’s all about keeping the species alive. Even if you don’t take that route, it’s still the reason for most things. I know, I know… but it’s just the way the world works.

Amanda Chatel has been a wellness and relationship journalist for over a decade. Her work has been featured in Glamour, Shape, Self, and other outlets.