5 Reasons I Think It's Totally Fine To Swear In Front Of My Kids

Three years ago, my husband made a unilateral promise to our kids: each time he or I swore, we would put a quarter in the Swear Jar. If and when the jar filled up, the money would be theirs. First of all: WTF. And second of all: are you kidding me?

I dropped $10 into the jar and explained that I was paying ahead for the summer. The kids were confused but they don't understand human currency yet, and they think that all paper money = $1 million, so they were excited.

RELATED: Mom Of 3 Bullied By Other Moms For Wearing 'Inappropriate Parental Clothing’ To Kids' School

My husband was truer to the spirit of the exercise and had almost wiped out our savings by the time the first leaves fell from the trees. So after the kids cashed out, we reversed our policy decision. It was back to saying whatever we wanted. And here are five reasons why:

Here are 5 reasons why I think swearing in front of your kids is totally fine:

1. Because I'm grown up.

OK, so being a grownup has fewer perks than my 11-year-old self imagined that it would (I sort of saw myself settling down with Zack Morris and finally acting blasé about menstruation while I drove a golf cart on the beach, but whatever). But one of the true benefits of adulthood is being totally free to say whatever I want, whenever I want, without getting grounded. Boom! Soft benefits, baby!

2. Because they are kids.

Look, I get that I need to be setting a good example. That is why I wear pants to drop them off at school, even though under my winter coat it is not *strictly* necessary. But while I'm on board with showing them the ropes as they grow up, they are not grownups yet and until further notice, it is "do as I say and not as I do."

So they are not allowed to swear, nor are they allowed to drive, use the toaster, cross the road alone, or drink watermelon martinis. Thems the breaks! I like to give them some stuff to look forward to.

3. Because with kids, everything is baby talk, euphemisms, and indecipherable kiddie code.

RELATED: Kids With Low Self-Esteem Get It From Their Parents, Says Science

Making a tinkle, doing a doodie, eating our trees, going night-night, minding our p's and q's, going bye-bye, using our words... I mean who knows what the hell I'm even talking about half the time. I've lost track.

The benefit to (strategic) cursing is that it cuts through this gobbledygook. When our normally chill eight-year-old son made his sister cry out of spite, I sat him down, looked him in the eye and told him straight: quit acting like a little sh*t to your sister. A couple of big blinks told me he got my point: I was not effing around.

4. Because parenting is a series of inscrutable WTF moments.

I need to give true voice to my feelings as I dig the embedded Lego Batman from my heel (again), remove the sock from the toilet bowl ("But mom! It looked like a paper towel"), bake and frost 24 cupcakes at 1 AM for the class party at 8 AM, try to make sense of third-grade math (just no), or switch lanes on the BQE while three kids argue to the death about which of them likes cheese the most.

RELATED: In Defense Of The Benignly Neglectful Parent

I need everyone to shut up and calm down, so mommy can figure this out.

Advertisement Are you struggling to motivate your kids? CLICK HERE and get the Ultimate Guide to Motivating Your Kids.

5. Because I have given up so much crap already.

At the altar of motherhood, I have already sacrificed sleeping, sanity, perky boobs, knowledge of popular music, career opportunities, manicured nails, all of our money, fashion, an understanding of current events, and the energy to complete even a TV marathon, slim fit jeans... I could go on. Must I also give up my communication style and my preferred mode of self-expression? Oh, f*ck no, babies, no way.

So if you, Mom, somehow managed to bring your sweet child(ren) into this world without howling/panting/shrieking every expletive that you know and have been able to maintain that decorum through sleepless nights, potty training, and the youthful revolts of elementary school, then congratulations.

RELATED: 10 Things You're Doing Because You're Finally Starting To Love Yourself

You might want to remind your little angel to put his earmuffs on before a playdate at my house, though, because he's likely to hear some big girl words.

Kate Levkoff is a contributor to YourTango who writes about family and parenting topics.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!

This article was originally published at Nursing And Cursing. Reprinted with permission from the author.