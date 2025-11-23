'One & Done' Parents Are Bringing The Era Of Multiple Kids To An End For These 3 Very Valid Reasons, According To Survey

Though a recent poll from Gallup shows that most American families think 2.7 children make the "ideal" family size, many are still uncertain whether having more than one child is the right choice for them. Parents face numerous barriers when choosing to grow their family, ones that can affect their quality of life and the lives they can provide for their children.

The What to Expect Talk to Moms Monthly Poll conducted by Everyday Health Group sought to find out what hesitations moms are facing when thinking about having more children. Almost 400 moms in the U.S. shared their fears and worries in the survey, which reflect what many parents across the country are also facing.

Here are 3 reasons why parents are choosing not to have more than one child:

1. Financial concerns

Though having children can be a fulfilling experience, it can also be an expensive one. According to the survey, 51% of moms cite their finances as the biggest factor keeping them from having another child. Northwestern Mutual estimates that, in 2025, it would cost roughly $320,000 to raise one child to age 18. Housing, food, childcare, education, and healthcare can all add up quickly, especially for multiple children.

One survey respondent explained, "I feel like financially it would be a struggle, and that's my biggest reason for not expanding my family immediately. With inflation, everything is way too expensive for me to comfortably raise my child."

2. Physical and emotional demands

Parenting isn't for the faint of heart. Relentless pressure, overwhelming exhaustion, and the endless responsibility of caring for a child can take a great toll on someone's overall well-being, so much though that the U.S. Surgeon General called parental stress a public health issue. And it only tends to get tougher with each additional child. Some parents just realize that having another child might be too much for them to handle emotionally and physically.

Many are being open about the problems and difficulties they face as parents. Psychologist Julie Bindeman, Psy.D, says, "People imagine a sweet, cuddly baby … and those moments occur, but there are a lot of other pieces to it as well. People are being more honest about what parenthood looks like and feels like."

3. Lack of affordable childcare

Finding affordable childcare is another obstacle for families, with 38% of survey respondents citing this as a major reason keeping them from having more children. Childcare can reach upwards of $1000 a month, which many parents don't have readily available to spend. To save on childcare, some may even opt to give up their job to take care of the children themselves, causing them to lose one stream of income.

"We’re considering our options to have a second, but that may mean one of us is not working to care for our kids," another mom shared. "It’s expensive to put little ones in day care. It gets cheaper as they get older, of course, but I don’t want our kids too far apart and I don’t want to wait too long for myself, physically."

Historically, having large families was possible because a household could be sustained on one income. That's no longer the case. Add to that the simple fact that we know better when it comes to what's required in terms of safety, health, and education to give kids an upper hand. Knowing better also means more expensive, however. Parents are prioritizing financial security nowadays, and it's hard to argue against their reasoning.

