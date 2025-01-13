Pregnant Wife Finds Her Husband Taking A Nap After He Promised To Watch Their 2-Year-Old So She Could Rest

After chasing a toddler around for most of the day while 38 weeks pregnant, one mom decided to give herself a much-needed breather and leave her toddler in the care of his dad. He assured his wife that he had things under control and to enjoy her nap.

However, her alone time didn’t last long, and she quickly learned from her son what his dad had been doing while he was supposed to be looking after him — taking a nap of his own!

The pregnant mom found her husband taking a nap after he promised to watch their toddler so she could rest.

The weaponized incompetence that many women complain about with their husbands was captured in a TikTok video that has been viewed 2.4 million times. As mom Meaghan went to lie down for a moment of peace and quiet, her 2-year-old son came bounding into the room before she could even close her eyes.

Meaghan was understandably confused since her husband was supposed to be looking after the boy. However, according to the toddler, his dad was “resting.” Meaghan immediately got up and went into the living room to investigate. Sure enough, her husband was curled up on the floor, sound asleep with his head on a pillow and a mess of toys around him.

“Babe, are you kidding?” Meaghan asked, startling him out of his slumber. “You tell me to go and have a sleep 'cause I'm pregnant, and then you what? Leave our two-year-old alone?”

Even though her husband claimed that their little boy was right next to him the entire time, she pointed out that he obviously wasn’t since he came into her bedroom while she was trying to nap. Meaghan then had to remind her adult husband that a 2-year-old cannot be left unsupervised, and even their little boy agreed! “I’m only two, Daddy!” he could be heard telling his father and backing his mom up.

Other moms could relate to the pregnant wife's struggles.

“There’s nothing more frustrating than this,” one TikTok user commented. “Being a single parent while married was the hardest part of my life. This isn't okay,” another user wrote.

“Pregnant or not, when your partner says I got you, they are supposed to HAVE you...mine does this too at times,” another added.

While the term "married, single mom" gets thrown around often with much controversy, the sad reality is, according to research, married moms do much more work around the house than their single-mom counterparts. A study from 2018 found that married moms do more household labor and have less leisure time than single moms, and before bringing out the pitchforks, the reasoning is sound.

According to the study, married heterosexual women are in a constant state of trying to fulfill the role of a "good wife." That is usually defined as the partner who does the bulk of the household chores and child-rearing. In analyzing the research, Psychology Today explained, "All that time spent on chores, at the expense of things that are relaxing, is a performance. It is a way of demonstrating what a good wife and mother you are. With no spouse in the house, single mothers do not feel the same pressure."

So, no, single moms don't have it easier, but the struggles of married moms, who are the default parents performing the act of being a good wife, are struggling in their own right. However, the fact remains that there is another parent in the house, and if married moms want more help, they need to start demanding it and expecting it.

While parenting is exhausting, and you may nod off from time to time, all of the responsibilities should not fall on the mom.

If your wife tells you that she needs a break, you should be able to pick up the slack and watch your kids and allow her the time to rest, especially if she would do it for you in a heartbeat.

Many commenters noted that the dad’s actions were a perfect example of weaponized incompetence, a tactic in which people deliberately pretend to be bad at something (or exaggerate their inability) to avoid doing it. To avoid watching his own son, the dad might have fallen asleep in a subconscious attempt to prove childcare is not his strong suit.

Weaponized incompetence is emotionally manipulative, as it often puts pressure on the other person to either take on the task or deal with the fallout.

Parenting has no room for weaponized incompetence. It requires a team effort, especially when one parent is growing another human and taking care of a toddler. So, when your pregnant wife asks you to entertain the kiddo she’s been watching all day to get some much-needed rest, you do it, and you do it correctly.

