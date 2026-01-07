People Who Grew Up Watching Their Parents Do These 4 Things Usually Become Great Adults

As a parent, you're more than just a caretaker. You are the presence in your child's life that sets the foundation of trust, security, and confidence. But what happens when your kids are grown up and set out to live on their own?

There are certain life lessons they'll need to know, or else the transition can be a setup for failure. Many young people struggle to balance their lives and responsibilities when they enter adulthood. But it doesn't have to be that way. You can prepare them for success at home and in life on their own. We asked family and relationship experts to share what kids who end up thriving as adults need to see their parents do when they're little. Here's what they told us.

People who grew up watching their parents do these four things usually become great adults:

1. Modeling good money skills

Ground Picture via Shutterstock

“Our kids need parents to teach them about money. The skills to manage money don’t come naturally for most of us (or our kids). So it’s essential that, of the many life skills we pass on to our kids, money management is close to the top. If you don’t want a whiny, entitled, irresponsible child who turns into an undisciplined, buried-in-debt young adult — have 'the talk' now.”

— The Money Couple, personal finance coaches

2. Having non-negotiable boundaries

Pixel-Shot via Shutterstock

"Parents are often slack with boundaries, preferring to be a pal rather than a parent. They set a rule: No treats at the store today. The children are fine for a while, then start agitating for a candy bar. Agitating escalates to demanding, whining, and even tantrums. Parents give in.

"Wrong! Children feel safe when boundaries are immovable and non-negotiable. Teach them to respect boundaries on the small things, and you'll have a much easier time when it comes to the teenage years. Your kids will be able to relax because they believe and respect your word. Everybody wins!"

— Rhoberta Shaler, PhD, relationship expert, consultant, and educator.

3. Being themselves

Tom Wang via Shutterstock

"Children need to have the freedom to express their authentic selves and to feel supported and accepted while doing so — and you can model that by showing up as your true self and letting your personality shine. Encouraging your child as they grow in their natural gifts and in expressing their true self allows for more confidence in who they are — their sense of self-worth.

"It is important that they feel safe to express themselves — their opinions and their desires — even if they differ from yours. If a child feels loved and accepted as they grow into and express their authentic self, they will grow into mature, balanced adults who can accept others as well."

— Jackie van der Velde, Certified Hypnotherapist, Personal Trainer, and Health & Wellness Consultant.

4. Living for what really matters

Sahara Frost via Shutterstock

"All kids need from their parents are the tools required to be productive citizens in society. Parents must start with intention. Parents must teach their children with a purpose. The result is to offer humanity a productive citizen of society who operates with a moral compass."

— Phyllis Helene, Life coach, screenwriter, and children's author

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.