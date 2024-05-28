Parents Who Make Their 16-Year-Old Pay For His Own Car, Gas & Bills Now Want Him To Pay Them 15% Of His Income As A ‘Tax’ For Rent

A 16-year-old teenager is questioning whether it's fair for his parents to demand that he contribute to the household expenses because he's already working as if he's an adult.

In a clip from The Ramsey Show, an investing and financial advice podcast reposted on TikTok, the Canadian teenage boy admitted that despite still being a minor, he was working and earning money to support himself despite still living with his parents.

Advertisement

His parents make him pay for his own car, gas, and various bills.

Calling "The Ramsey Show" for advice, the unnamed 16-year-old boy claimed that his parents didn't contribute any money toward his expenses. Because of this, he was forced to work a part-time job that took up 12 to 13 hours of his day, 3 to 4 days a week. On top of that, he was still in school full-time.

"I pay for most of my own stuff. I bought my car, I pay for my insurance, my gas, my phone plan, a lot of my own food, especially on the days where I'm working," he admitted. Not only is he required to fund his own lifestyle at the age of 16, but his parents recently made the decision that he shouldn't be allowed to live in their house rent-free.

Advertisement

Of course, the main issue is that this teenage boy is just that — a teenager. He's a child who has not even reached the legal age to take care of himself, and as his parents, they have a duty and responsibility to provide for his basic needs until he becomes an adult.

While teaching children and teenagers financial responsibility is an important tool, there are ways to do it that don't involve them having to live their lives as a premature adult.

Advertisement

Christa Boaz / Canva Pro

He shouldn't have to pay rent and sacrifice his education just to make money when his parents should be the ones to make sure he has a stable environment to grow and learn.

In fact, most adults are having trouble making ends meet. According to a 2023 report from Primerica based on a survey of households with incomes between $30,000 and $100,000, nearly three-quarters, or 72%, of middle-income families say their earnings are falling behind the cost of living, up from 68% a year ago.

Advertisement

The stark reality that many working-class adults with families struggle doesn't make it any easier for a 16-year-old to navigate an economy far beyond their means.

His parents want him to start paying them 15% of his income as 'tax' for rent.

"My parents have decided that it's fair to charge 15% of my income, so this month, it'll be close to $500," he continued. Both the co-hosts of "The Ramsey Show" were equally as bewildered that a teenage boy was being forced to pay just to have a place in his own home.

When asked what happened to prompt his parents to suddenly ask for rent money, he explained that his father is the one who is more worried about receiving money from him.

Advertisement

His father argued that it isn't fair that he should be the only person to provide for the family when he has working children.

What this father doesn't seem to realize is that supporting your kids is parenthood in a nutshell. You're providing emotional and financial support to your children, not expecting them to shoulder adult responsibilities before they're ready. Children shouldn't have to "owe" their parents for their basic needs or feel they need to repay them for their upbringing.

That's such a selfish and short-sighted way of raising children. Whether parents want to believe it or not, this type of behavior is often the reason why many kids go "no contact" with their parents once they're out of the house and have time to reflect on how traumatic it was to feel as if their childhood was just a debt to be repaid.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.