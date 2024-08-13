Parents Send Their 34-Year-Old Daughter A Care Package Every Single Month — ‘Since I Went To College, Over 15 Years Ago’

The rituals that families share help them feel connected. They can be simple things, like eating dinner together or calling one another at a designated time each week.

Keeping up this kind of practice is a way for people to stay in touch, even when they’re far apart.

A 34-year-old woman’s parents have sent her a care package every month for the past 15 years.

She did a special unboxing of this month’s care package, saying, “You never know what’s gonna be in these boxes. It is just whatever my parents find throughout the month that reminds them of myself, now, my son, my son’s father, friends, it can really be anything.”

“I’m 34 years old now, and they’ve never missed a month,” she said, highlighting just how devoted her parents are to the sweet tradition they created all those years ago.

The first item in the care package was an arts and crafts package for her son, complete with stickers, stencils, and crayons.

“I’m sure my son will love [it], and I’m sure that’s what she thought of,” she said, referring to her mom.

“She knows that I travel a lot for work, so it looks like she thought of that and sent me these little travel pouches,” the woman said, showing off the practical and stylish organizational tool.

Her mom also sent a miniature Mickey Mouse bathrobe for the woman’s son, along with a blue windbreaker, and a classic gray hoodie, ensuring that he’ll be both well-dressed and cozy.

Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

The woman shared that a running theme in every monthly care package is Green Bay Packers merch, as that’s their football team of choice.

In a humorous turn, she pulled out an oversized T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Jams Cannabis Infused Edibles,” a great example of how random her care packages can be.

“I don’t know where she got this from,” the woman said, laughing.

Immediately following the cannabis T-shirt came a glass cube with a Bible verse etched into it, declaring, “Do everything in love,” a statement that the woman’s parents put into action by sending her monthly care packages.

The care packages her parents send are a sweet and actionable way to show affection.

The fact that they’ve continued the tradition for so long shows their devotion to their daughter and grandson. And it also illustrates why so many young adults are actively choosing to stay more engaged with their parents. According to the Pew Research Center, a whopping 77% of parents say their relationship with their young adult children is excellent or very good, and that's not because they hardly talk. In fact, a majority of parents say they talk or text with their adult children regularly!

The comment section overflowed with praise for her parents as people shared how moved they were by their 15-year-old care package tradition.

As one person noted, gift-giving is a love language, a way of expressing affection and letting people know how much you care about them.

Anthony Shkraba / Pexels

The woman replied that gift-giving is definitely her mom’s love language, noting that “she loves buying for everyone but herself.”

“This is a way to keep parenting when your children leave,” another person said.

“I know you already know this, but you are so lucky and loved!” Someone else said. “They obviously miss you and love you beyond expression; therefore, they send you random stuff.”

The woman acknowledged how grateful she is for her parents’ outward expression of love, saying, “They’re the best, and I’m so appreciative they never stopped.”

College is often the first time parents and kids truly separate from one another. Despite the distance between them, the woman’s parents kept their emotional connection strong. They put their love into action, and they’re not stopping anytime soon.

