Parents Who Are Deeply Loved By Their Kids Usually Carry 8 Memories For Their Rest Of Their Lives

When there is deep love in a family, it creates a beautiful environment to grow up in. The children feel safe to confide in their parents and share how they feel, and the parents feel like their home is a place to connect and find deep joy.

Parents will never forget a few simple, everyday moments with their kids and how their presence was appreciated.

Parents who are deeply loved by their kids carry a few special memories for the rest of their lives:

1. The daily heart-to-heart conversations

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It’s not always easy to get children to open up. They may be afraid to share what’s going on in their lives, or they want to keep their secrets to themselves. Those who share a special bond with their parents feel safe confiding in them. Even if they’re not connecting over a complicated situation, they can bond through communication, sharing moments both big and small.

Communication is one of the most important tools a parent and child could have. Open, honest, and warm conversations will stay with parents forever because they knew their children trusted them.

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2. The first time they comforted a child through heartbreak

It can be hard for parents to accept that their children are dating. Typically, it starts when they’re teenagers, when heartbreak feels especially difficult. Teenagers' emotions are both passionate and strange. Too often, parents view their kids' big feelings as dramatic, but being there for them and not shaming them for their feelings is important.

Teenage boys are actually more susceptible to mental pain following a heartbreak than girls are, but all teens benefit from having their parents in their corner during these moments.

Supporting them through this pain is something they’ll never forget. They weren't little kids anymore, but it was a moment they needed their parents. When their parents show up warmly and securely, it's memorable for everyone.

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3. Every school project they worked on together

In 4th grade, we had to build a model of a California mission and I’ll never forget my mom staying up late with me, and even putting on the finishing touches after I went to bed (don’t tell my teacher). We still talk about it because it was stressful, but also because it’s become a sweet and funny memory over time.

When parents are engaged with their children’s schoolwork, it can have a positive impact on their educational outcomes and in their lives, generally. Of course, it’s not always a walk in the park, but these moments stick with them both over time. They’ll likely look back on them with fond memories, like my mom and I do.

4. The major milestones throughout their lives

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Most parents remember every major moment in their children’s lives. The first time they walked and their first words are something they’ll always treasure. But the milestones don't stop there.

As their children get older, the milestones change, but the lasting memories stay the same. Adult children who truly love their parents will include them in all of these things.

Parents live for these moments. Watching their children get married or have children opens a new chapter for them. A study found that women who become grandmothers through their daughters have a large boost in well-being. Everyone involved in these milestones benefits.

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5. All the times they turned to them for comfort

Not everyone feels comfortable opening up to their parents. It’s often because they feel shame about their behavior or feelings. This can build a wall between them and their parents, making it difficult for them to feel close to one another. For these parents, it can feel like their children are living a secret life.

When parents and their children trust each other, they may seek comfort from one another. They don’t forget those moments when their child came running to them over a scraped knee, and continue to provide support through their career struggles and breakups. These moments aren’t always easy, but they remember how it felt to be confided in.

6. The moment they realized their children were now adults

I’m not a parent, but a few of my friends are. I’ve watched them nurture their child from the newborn stage until they went off to kindergarten. Even that change can feel difficult, knowing they no longer rely on their parents for everything. This is likely more difficult for parents who see their kids to adulthood, but it can bring immense pride.

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Parents often feel the most proud of their children when they thrive in something they taught them. However, others don’t care what they're good at, as long as they're happy. This can feel like they did something right by raising a successful individual.

7. The special moments they shared

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When we think of special moments between parents and their children, we often picture major milestones like graduations or weddings. However, we may not realize the little things that stick with them. When I was growing up, my mom and I loved 90s grunge and alternative music. We’d play it in the car constantly and watch music videos at home.

Meanwhile, my dad and I were obsessed with sports. These are still things I love and cherish with them.

Parents remember the times they spent in bed reading their kids' favorite books to them or playing board games. While they value the major milestones, they remember the quiet moments that may seem mundane. Often, their children do, too.

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8. Every time they said ‘thank you’ after a sacrifice

Every parent makes sacrifices, but their children don’t always see them. Parenting can feel like a thankless job as they take less so their kids can enjoy more. This is why gratitude feels so special as a parent. When children acknowledge the sacrifices and hard work, it sticks. While it was always worth it to make them happy, hearing it out loud feels different.

When children deeply love their parents, they see these sacrifices. They know they wouldn’t have the life they do without them, and try to express gratitude often. This can make them feel closer to their parents, leaving a lasting relationship that they cherish through adulthood.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.