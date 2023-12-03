Parents Reveal They Took Their Daughter On An 'Only Child Moon' Before She Became A Big Sister

When a family is getting ready to welcome a new baby, the transition can often be difficult for a child gearing up to become the eldest sibling.

However, Morgan Lee and her husband shared the genius way they gave their daughter one last special moment as an only child.

A couple took their daughter on an 'only child moon' before she became a big sister.

In a TikTok video, Lee explained that much like a baby moon, where parents take one last trip before having their first child, they decided to do something a bit different.

Calling it an "only child moon," Lee and her husband decided to take their two-year-old daughter on a trip before their attention would soon be taken up by their new addition.

In the 30-second video, Lee showed various clips of the family's trip to New York City for what they described as a "long weekend away." From going to places like Central Park, riding the subway, getting a slice of infamous NYC pizza, taking their daughter to the playground, and enjoying all of the sights that the big city had to offer, Lee and her family seemed to have a memorable time.

"She got some adventure time with Mom and Dad, and we got time to enjoy her before the chaos ensues. One more special memory we made," Lee wrote in overlay text on her video.

While the video was relatively short, the couple's heartwarming gesture and desire to spend time with their daughter before their lives changed for a second time gained the attention of many people, who admitted that an "only child moon" was a great idea.

"Pregnant with my second and sobbing right now, this is so sweet," one TikTok user wrote, while another added, "We do this with our kids before the next baby is born. We will do it for the final time in March with our current three."

Photo: Vasyl Dolmatov from Getty Images Pro / Canva Pro

Lee even admitted that different parents sharing that they're either going to do it for their next baby or have done it before made her extremely emotional. "It is a really special time! Seeing all these comments of people that did it too makes me tear up. I love it!"

It can be a tough time for children who are getting ready to welcome a new sibling.

Welcoming a new baby into the family is a joyous occasion, but it can also be a challenging transition for children, especially if they are not prepared for the changes that come with a new addition to the family.

Upon the arrival of a new sibling, children can often feel jealousy and resentment at having to share the attention of their parents with someone else. Adjusting to the new family dynamic can be taxing for children, especially since they don't fully have a grasp on how to handle their new emotions and feelings surrounding a new baby.

In an interview with PureWow, Dr. Bethany Cook, clinical psychologist, explained a quick tip that parents can use for their children who are between the ages of 2 to 4 that can help the transition of becoming a sibling.

"Get a piece of paper and draw a heart on it. Then ask your child to color it red and tell them this is the love you have for them," Dr. Cook told the publication. "Then give them the blue crayon and have them color on top of the red sharing that this is also how much you love their sibling."

Photo: Eren Li from Pexels / Canva Pro

"Once completed, explain how your love for them does not change. Their sibling merely adds more color to your heart and makes it a beautiful purple."

Similarly, another clinical psychologist named Mandi Silverman gave an interview with Child Mind Institute and revealed that parents should give their children as much grace with their questions as they can, but also get in some extra special alone time with each parent.

"The key thing here is that parents need to indicate that this is a positive thing for a family," she said. "It’s a change, and change — whether it’s good or bad — is something that takes time to get used to."

The "only child moon" is not only a great idea to make sure that your little one can feel special, appreciated, and loved before becoming a sibling, but it's also an opportunity to spend time together as a family before things become stressful and those one-on-one memorable moments start to happen less frequently.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.