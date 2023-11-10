The Odd Thing Travis Barker Did While Kourtney Kardashian Was In Labor That Made Fans Uncomfortable

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their baby boy into the world. While the proud parents have yet to make an official birth announcement, they did share a moment from the delivery room with their fans, only it didn’t garner the support they were likely seeking.

Travis Barker revealed the odd thing he did while Kourtney Kardashian was in labor.

Barker, 47, drummed along to the fetal heartbeat monitor in the delivery room while Kardashian, 44, was getting ready to give birth.

It seems like Kardashian recorded his drum solo herself. The TikTok featured Barker wearing a skeleton costume, drumming on a practice kit in front of hospital equipment. The final shot of the post captured Kardashian’s lower body in a hospital gown, her legs covered by a blanket, as she shifted her phone.

It’s clear that Kardashian found her husband’s gesture sweet and meaningful, as she reposted the video on her Instagram stories.

Yet their fans felt otherwise, taking time out of their days to drag Barker’s heartbeat drumming for being annoying and weird.

“This is so chaotic,” one person commented. Another person stated, “I love Travis, but this would seriously test my patience.”

“It’s giving guitar Ken vibes,” said someone else, referencing the iconic scene in the Barbie movie when all the Kens play that Matchbox 20 song at the Barbies while making uninterrupted eye contact aside a campfire.

One woman equated the drumming to her husband complaining about the couch being uncomfortable while she was in labor.

“Kourtney has the patience of a saint,” read another comment.

Some fans saw the beauty in Barker’s drumming.

Barker’s decision to drum while his wife was in labor bothered some fans, but it's something he and Kardashian agreed on, to commemorate the moments before their son, Rocky 13 Barker, was born. As one person said, “These comments are not passing the vibe check. One of the best drummers and new life.”

Many fans expressed their best wishes for the couple on their journey to becoming new parents, again. Kardashian and Barker both have children from their previous marriages, making Rocky 13 a welcome addition to their big, blended family.

Kardashian is mom to Penelope, 11, Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, who she had with her ex, Scott Disick. Barker had Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with his ex, Shanna Moakler, and he’s stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler’s daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

The fact that fans left negative comments on Barker’s post overlooks a crucial part of having a baby: The way someone gives birth is solely their decision.

Fans’ hostility towards the drumming misses another major point, which is that Barker and Kardashian deserve to celebrate their son’s healthy birth, especially after Kardashian’s experience of undergoing emergency fetal surgery in September 2023.

Kardashian acknowledged how scared she was in an Instagram post on September 6, 2023, offering immense gratitude for the medical care she received.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she wrote. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she explained. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Whether or not fans agree with the way Kardashian and Barker prepared for their son’s arrival, they should recognize that giving birth is deeply personal. It’s a hard yet awe-inspiring experience, and if parents want to rock out while they’re doing it, more power to them.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.