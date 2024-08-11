My Mom's Death Released Us Both — 'My Life Is My Own Again'

I was not my mother’s caregiver.

During the last year of her life, I wasn’t with my mother twenty-four hours a day, nor did I feed, clean, or calm her when she couldn’t do it for herself. It wasn’t me who pushed her back into bed when her dementia convinced her she could walk. When her throat narrowed, I wasn’t grinding her food into mush so she could swallow it.

Her caregivers were the ones in the trenches with her, waiting for the final ceasefire, not me. But I was connected to her enough to feel her pain and confusion.

I was always ready to help her in any way I could. When she could still hear and see, I visited her as much as possible, called her daily, and advocated for her health needs. I got her into hospice and talked her into staying in it, which was good for both her and her caregivers.

As the breakdown of her body and brain accelerated, communication became challenging. She was often incensed because she believed her street, and only her street, was targeted for a flood because the bad people were punishing her for imagined crimes. I listened to her and did my best to assuage her worries every time the subject came up, which was frequent.

However, as she weakened and my mother’s senses departed, she held onto her anger like a shield and made minimal interactions exhausting. During one visit, I brought her some expensive liverwurst, which she’d loved a few months previously. This time, she turned her head away from me and said, “This tastes like ugh,” and refused to engage with me.

My mother and I disagreed on most things and got on each other’s nerves at the best of times, but her lingering life weighed heavily on me. I was always on edge for when the call would come that she no longer needed me.