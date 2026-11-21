Four years ago, on a rainy Sunday evening in October, my entire world collapsed in the span of approximately 180 seconds.

Every year since, when the leaves start turning, and the wind starts biting, and the kids start pestering me to dig up the Halloween decorations from the storage closet, I remember the first Halloween I spent alone with them.

I was worried Halloween would be ruined, after what had happened. But my kids seemed excited and more or less unfazed. Maybe Dad wasn’t there, but Halloween wasn’t about spending time with Dad. Halloween was about costumes and candy. They had both, which meant all was right in the world.

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All was not right in my world. Up until that point, I thought things had been going pretty well. In hindsight, it was easy to spot the cracks in the foundation, the pieces that had already come apart, optimistically reinforced over the preceding months and years with metaphorical duct tape.

Duct tape offers a solution, but it’s always temporary. I should know. I used duct tape to “repair” the railing on the door of our refrigerator for the better part of a decade. It worked until it didn’t, and eventually someone flung open the door and condiments went flying, crashing, sometimes shattering: Heinz ketchup, Dijon mustard, Kalamata olives, sesame oil, that plastic bottle of fish sauce that we may or may not have brought with us when we moved in a decade ago.

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My life, in the aftermath of that evening, bore an eerie resemblance to the mess of condiments crashing to my kitchen floor

spwidoff | Shutterstock

There was nothing to do but pick up the pieces. It was just hard to know where to begin.

There were people rooting for us, people trying hard to help. But I also sensed their bewilderment. There was no protocol. Maybe that was the hardest part.

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There were times, during those first few surreal days, that I envied the tidiness of death. While other people may feel sad and awkward upon hearing the news of someone’s death, they know, more or less, what to do. Cards are called for. Flowers. Maybe casseroles. Do people still bring casseroles?

It was strange to feel jealous of other people’s grief. Grief is devastating no matter the circumstances, but some forms are more complicated than others. Sometimes the grief lacks finality; sometimes it’s knotted together with so many other emotions, it’s hard to pull it out, hard to process.

How do you tell your kids’ teachers that they don’t have jackets or socks because they spent the last night in a hotel and had only a few minutes to pack their things?

How do you tell your boss that you can’t come into work because you have to figure out how to remove your husband from your home so that you and the kids can safely return?

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How do you ask your neighbor to check in on your husband to assess his current mental state? How do you tell your mother-in-law that her son is not okay?

It was hard for me, even as one of the four people who experienced it, to explain exactly what happened

One minute I was carrying popcorn to the living room for our Sunday-evening family show. The kids were bickering over who got to sit where. Dad started yelling, and Mom (yours truly) told everyone to calm down.

Then Dad was yelling louder, and popcorn was flying, and the kids were shrieking and hard objects were whizzing past our heads, exploding against walls with frightening force. I had seen my husband get angry before, too many times to count, but on that night, the rage in his eyes was murderous.

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I remember exiting the house through the back door, but I don’t remember how I got the kids from the living room to their bedrooms, or how we managed to pack overnight bags over the course of the next few minutes. I remember my neighbor texting me to ask if we were okay. I remember my hands were shaking so hard I could barely turn the keys in the ignition, and I remember checking my rearview mirror multiple times as I took a left at the end of our street and drove east.

I made it to the Walgreens nine blocks away, where I parked and called a mental health crisis hotline. They referred me to a domestic violence shelter. But the violence had been inflicted upon objects, not our bodies. I didn’t think we qualified.

There were friends with spare beds, but calling them would entail explaining why my kids and I were seeking shelter at 8:30 p.m. on a Sunday evening, and I wasn’t ready to go there. Not yet. At that point in time, I was still heavily invested in convincing the world of my marital and nuclear family bliss.

I needed more time to think. I herded the kids into Walgreens, where I purchased a pack of cigarettes, a can of red wine, and two lollipops. I’d never bought cigarettes in front of my children before. I stood at the counter, feeling like a Bad Mom, trying to steady my shaking hands so I could swipe my credit card.

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Back in the car, the kids sucked their lollipops

Lollipops after 8 p.m.! They were giddy with excitement. “Let’s pretend we’re on a trip!” I said, making up my mind to drive toward the airport, which was not too far from us, and find an airport hotel. My kids loved hotels.

I put the car in drive, still not knowing exactly where to go, but knowing I needed to move forward. The next day dawned appropriately cloudy and gray. I moved through it in slow motion, like I was underwater.

I didn’t know what to say to my kids’ teachers, or what to say to my boss, or what to say to my neighbor, or what to say to my mother-in-law. But I said things to all of them.

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An incident … throwing things … very angry … not safe … psychosis … hotel room…

After dropping off the kids at school, I collapsed in the middle of the bright white hotel bed. I stared at the ceiling. My mind was simultaneously racing and blank. I wandered outside and smoked three cigarettes, one right after the other. I’m a strict nighttime smoker, and I never smoke more than two a day. But my world had been upended, and my regular rules didn’t apply.

I was able to stay in the hotel room until it was time to pick the kids up from school. I still didn’t know where we’d go. I brought them to the library, and we hung out there for a bit. They each found a book to read, and I frantically scrolled through my phone trying to find an Airbnb with immediate availability and an affordable monthly price. Either we’d go there or my husband would.

The kids were getting bored and asking why we couldn’t just go home. Let’s get burritos! I said, perhaps a little too brightly. I had requested an Airbnb reservation and was waiting to hear back.

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My son was in the middle of a lengthy explanation as to why his quesadillas were subpar and didn’t deserve to be finished when my phone pinged. Reservation accepted! I’d never been so excited to part with so much money I didn’t have.

Then, a deep breath. A text to my husband. A reply that he would go to the Airbnb. A wash of relief like sun through parting rain clouds.

My son left half of his subpar quesadilla, and we drove home, lingering around the corner while I waited for my husband’s car to pull away. We had left our house less than 24 hours ago, but we all raced up the front porch steps like we’d been gone for weeks. It had been a deeply unsettling experience, driving around with my kids, not entirely sure where we’d spend the night.

I peered through the front door tentatively, not sure what to expect. Did my husband leave the mess of last night for me to clean up? I was used to cleaning up the messes, picking up the pieces, but I wasn’t sure I could confront this particular mess at this particular point in time.

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The living room looked tidy — no strewn popcorn or broken shards. Upon closer inspection, I noticed there was glitter everywhere, and I almost had to laugh in spite of myself. One of the hurled objects had been a homemade lava lamp — a craft project I did with my kids in what seemed like a different lifetime.

We filled thick plastic bottles with water, oil, food coloring, and glitter. Now, glitter clung to our couch, our rug, our floors, our walls. The one thing that refuses all attempts at eradication, destined to taunt and twinkle for months to come.

But glitter or no glitter, we were home

eyes on him | Shutterstock

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I arose from bed early to get the kids off to school. Then I sank back into it. My sheets were not clean and crisp hotel sheets, but my bed was warm, and I couldn’t think of anything else to do. I had called out of work for the week, even though I couldn’t afford it, and unread emails were already flooding my inbox. But work emails seemed like relics of a bygone era — an era in which I cared about sales leads and slide decks and Slack messages.

Throughout that day and the subsequent days, there were constant reminders of My Life Before. I opened my small shoulder bag to find my small water bottle tucked inside, the one I was so giddy to stumble across at Dollar Tree because it was the perfect size.

The water bottle was cheap — because, Dollar Tree — and it warped in the dishwasher, but it was still usable. Finding that water bottle had made my day. So had finding a quality chaise lounge at the right dimensions, the one sitting in an online shopping cart that I was going to click the “Purchase” button for as soon as I could bring myself to part with the money. It would replace the cheap Wayfair couch that mocked me daily with its crooked legs and irremovable stains.

I now found myself mocked by shopping cart reminders and the retargeted ads that stalked me across the Internet. “Remember when you cared about couch stains?” they said.

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My Life After seemed stuck in stasis, suspended in time. All I wanted to do was lie in my bed and curl up in a ball. I did just that for hours at a time while the kids were at school. It was a relief, at first, to simply surrender and do nothing. I couldn’t even remember the last time I’d done nothing. It almost felt luxurious.

But alas, the world continued to thrum with its constant demands. My children’s lives were an inexorable march forward. Life must go on, because that’s how life works. They needed to eat, needed to move their legs. Needed to find Halloween costumes, needed to know if they were going to so-and-so’s birthday party or sleeping over at so-and-so’s house.

If nothing else, I knew I must continue to mother, because that’s what mothers do

I thought of all the mothers, over thousands of years, who have prepared food and washed clothes and brushed hair and sung lullabies through wars, epidemics, and famines. Through fires and floods. Through heartache and hurt.

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I thought of March 2020, when, in the course of a single day, COVID spiraled us into an entirely new reality. I had no idea what to do with my children, who were suddenly school-less, but they also helped me keep my head above water. I had to tow the delicate line between giving them the information they needed without needlessly freaking them out. I was freaking out, but I couldn’t freak out too much because I still needed to prepare food and wash clothes and brush hair and sing lullabies.

Covid, of course, was a collective crisis, and there was some comfort in that. This crisis hovered just above us, like Charlie Brown’s personal rain cloud.

The adults in my life who knew I was going through something treated me delicately. Meanwhile, my children gave me grief. It was both infuriating and reassuring. My daughter promised that she’d clean the kitchen after making brownies, but the counter was a mess of crumbs and congealed batter. “OKAY, Mom,” she said when I asked her to wipe it. My son was upset because he was supposed to get a haircut on Sunday, the day my world collapsed. My hair looks stupid, he said, and I don’t want to go to school with stupid hair.

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The kids were okay, for the time being, and that helped me feel a little more okay. They were almost too obedient on Sunday, sensing my fragility. Now, they were toughening me up, forcing me out of bed, resuming their litany of ceaseless demands.

It can be terribly difficult to mother when all you want to do is collapse in a dark room and curl yourself into a ball. But our children can also help us power through.

I took all the obligatory Halloween pictures that year: my daughter dressed up as Cruella de Vil, my son who insisted on being Spider-Man for the second (maybe third?) year in a row. They posed on the front porch beside their pumpkins, then again at the dining room table, grinning, with their Trick-or-Treat loot in heaped mounds before them.

Scrolling through my photos now, the Halloween of 2022 looks just like any other Halloween. In another few weeks, Dad would come home, and we would tentatively pick up where we left off, now with the aid of a small army of therapists I’d spent the last month assembling. We’d spend Thanksgiving together, posing for pictures like the happy nuclear family I so desperately wanted us to be.

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I would mother through the next difficult year, mother through my separation, mother through my divorce. By Halloween of 2024, I would be a single parent, fighting to hold onto some semblance of financial stability, frightened of my soon-to-be ex-husband’s fury, not knowing just how far he’d go to punish me.

Still, there were pumpkins to be carved, costumes to be purchased, photos to be taken, candy bars to be collected. Scrolling through my photos now, the Halloween of 2024 looks just like any other Halloween.

This Halloween, I’m contending with a different sort of crisis: a pinched nerve in my neck that has rendered me immobile for days. My mother has flown up from California to do what mothers do: Prepare food and wash clothes and attend to my children’s litany of ceaseless demands.

It’s a strange comfort to know that even 30 years from now, I may still be called upon to mother my children through crisis

Of course, I don’t wish crisis on either of them, but I know how life goes. Things break, break down, break open. As mothers, we clean up the messes. We pick up the pieces. We carry on.

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Kerala Goodkin is an award-winning writer and co-owner of a worker-owned marketing agency. Her weekly stories are dedicated to interrupting notions of what it means to be a mother, woman, worker, and wife. She writes on Medium and has recently launched a Substack publication, Life Beyond Marriage.