My 1980s Parenting Attempt Was A Total Disaster — 'Why Is Everything Sticky?'

RDNE Stock project | Pexels

Emma arrives at our house at 10:30 with a five-dollar-bill and no lunch or cooking ingredients.

I tap-tappity-tap on my computer and do work-adjacent tasks while listening in on the chatter downstairs. They’re giddy with independence and the anticipation of sugar.

“Here’s a recipe for cookies. It says we need cream cheese and white chocolate chips,” says Emma.

Advertisement

“Ew cream cheese?” he asks, incredulous. “And everyone knows white chocolate chips are trash.”

White chocolate chips are trash. Never trust a clown. These are just two of the many life lessons I’ve imparted to my children.

They’re giggling and making little progress. Eventually, they decide to start with the low-hanging fruit: Sprite-making. We already have the ingredients.

I’m beep-beep-booping some email full of platitudes to Jeremy where I have attached the memo I completely rewrote because his draft was trash worse than white chocolate chips and contained more spelling mistakes than my Grade 3 French Immersion kid made in her song about Yunickorns who Fartid, when:

Advertisement

“Mooooom, how do we make simple syrup?”

I slowly rise. Chariots of Fire plays softly in the background. He has come to the right person. I am something of a simple syrup aficionado, famous for my classic marg recipe with our neighbor Dan, who would probably also drink his shoe if it was made from tequila.

“Just melt one part sugar and one part water,” I yell back.

“Should we do it on the stove or kettle?”

“Kettle sounds safer.”

For a while, the kids are occupied. I overhear lots of Emma, no, that’s not a good idea and Omg, Emma why did you do that, and Ewww Emma we all have to drink from that.

Advertisement

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Suddenly, the vibration of soon-to-be Grade 8 pubescents clomping up the stairs, precariously holding multiple sugary drinks, slams my vestibular system.

They barge into my office and carelessly plop three plastic cups filled to the brim with liquid in front of my work laptop.

My husband has been in his office working away uninterrupted because even though I am the one with seniority, a pension, and health benefits, his work, which requires him to answer to no one, is the one the kids choose to respect.

Advertisement

But if my aspirations of making a giant public display of quitting my job and becoming a full-time writer, telling my boss she’s an ineffective leader, throwing Jeremy in front of a moving train, and forcing-feeding Cheryl the cake she refuses to clear out of the office fridge from Jan 2023 then I, too, need to respect his entrepreneurial endeavors.

When the initial shock of my laptop surviving the sugar water tidal wave subsides, I ask them to identify what exactly has been placed in front of me. Emma giggles uncontrollably and clasps her hands in front of her mouth while my son explains.

“One is real Sprite, one is our Sprite, and one is a surprise.”

Is the surprise pee? It’s probably pee.

Advertisement

Cautiously, I raise the first cup to my lips. Sprite. I raise the next cup. Homemade Sprite. It’s pretty decent, slightly flat, but they’ve nailed the lime-to-simple syrup ratio.

This leaves the surprise cup. It’s clear and odorless, which makes me think it might not be pee, though I’ve seen Emma’s hydro flask that kid can hydrate. Cautiously, I take a nip. It’s simple syrup. It tastes gross, but at least it’s not pee. Not 100% concentrate, anyway.