Christa Celia, who calls herself “Mama C” in her TikTok bio, has a calming presence on the social media platform. She makes videos of herself cooking for her kids, posting her budget-friendly and creative menu ideas for her followers.

Christa shines by taking food kids love and making them her own. In a recent post, Christa filmed herself making breakfast for her four kids, in her trailer park kitchen. She showed off just how much she can accomplish in a small kitchen, by sharing her recipe for a homemade poptart.

The 23-year-old ‘trailer park’ mom of 4 shares what she feeds her kids every day.

Christa unrolled pie crust, cutting it into a square shape. She poked holes in the pastry dough with a fork, spread it with jam, and folded it. She showed herself frying up bacon, then making icing for the poptart by mixing powdered sugar with milk.

The finishing touch was a wave of rainbow sprinkles, scattered over the top of the homemade treat. She also made fruit tacos: peanut butter sandwiches full of raspberries, rolled up into the shape of a taco, a genius way to sneak some fruit into a kid’s discerning palate.

Christa is quiet during these videos, choosing not to narrate what she’s doing. Instead, the sounds of her kids playing fills the background, as the mom of four cooks and plates breakfast. The final shot features Christa handing each kid their plate, their small voices expressing a sweet, quick “Thank you” to their mom for the meal.

Photo: Elina Fairytale / Pexels

Many comments from followers asked her to make a cookbook, thanking her for sharing affordable meals made with accessible ingredients in a small kitchen. One mom made a very good point, combating common stereotypes around parenting, saying, “I live in a 500K [house] and my kids get premade waffles and cereal. You’re a great mom.”

What sets Christa’s content apart from the crowd is the way she uses what food she has to make fun, creative meals for her kids. In another breakfast post, she showed her trick for making mini French toast. Christa cut hot dog rolls into sections, and made those small, adorable pieces of bread into tiny, egg-battered deliciousness.

The care she puts into making meals for her four kids is evident, and she utilizes creative techniques and simple presentation to make food her kids love.

In one particularly celebratory post, Christa shared the last meal she made in her trailer park kitchen before moving into a new house with her kids.

She made meatball subs on garlic bread, with brown sugar carrots and broccoli on the side. She snuck handfuls of spinach into the tomato sauce before blending it, making sure her little ones get their daily dose of leafy greens. Once again, the post ended with her kids’ voices thanking her for the meal.

She shared a video of herself unpacking her new kitchen, in her new home — stacking plates in cupboards, balancing bowls on shelves, as her kids’ laughter echoed from another room.

Her followers expressed their excitement at her move into a home, with one person commenting, “The trailer park had our hearts but this is your home.”

Not all the feedback Christa receives is positive. She shared a post of herself reacting to “hostile” people, who felt the need to comment, “‘If I had your life, I would unalive myself,” under videos of [her] making [her] kids food.”

Some people clearly feel the right to comment on her relationship status; it’s something she seems accustomed to, as a younger mom. She posted a response to the question, “Where’s your baby daddy,” with humor, dressing up in baggy, men’s clothes and a goatee.

While other posts she’s made reference the fact that she has a partner, the truth is that her relationship status is nobody’s business but hers.

Photo: Kampus Production / Pexels

The overwhelming majority of comments beneath Christa’s posts are celebratory and supportive. Parents and non-parents alike thank her for offering up creative and accessible solutions to the drudgery of making three meals a day, every day, forever.

Her posts prove that it’s not the money you have or the house you live in that makes you a connected parent, it’s the love and care you put into providing for your kids.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers parenting, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.