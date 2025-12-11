Multi-Millionaire Stay-At-Home Mom Breaks Down Her 2-Year-Old Son's Monthly Allowance

Lifestyles of the uber-rich never get old. For most of us, it's like watching a nature documentary, fascinating but also a little savage. Case in point: a very wealthy stay-at-home mom who took to social media to share just how different her life is from the rest of us by breaking down her toddler son's monthly allowance.

While people’s parenting styles vary, and obviously wealth allows for certain privilege, the core of what parents want for their kids remains the same: Parents want their kids to feel loved and safe, and have opportunities to learn and grow provided to them. This mom’s approach to raising her son doesn't seem to follow that same line of thinking, however, and instead appears to rely on the idea that money can, in fact, buy you love.

A multi-millionaire stay-at-home mom shared her 2-year-old’s monthly allowance.

Malaikah Rajah lives in Dubai with her husband and toddler, and she recently chronicled how she allocates her son's impressive allowance.

The 2-year-old has a full-time personal chauffeur, which costs $5,000 a month, to cart him and his mom around Dubai so he can attend his various toddler activities.

His gymnastics lessons cost $1,000 a month. The mom also buys her son play sessions at an indoor playground three times a week, which runs her $900 a month. His swimming lessons are $1,700 a month.

Keeping up appearances seems to be a top priority for the mom, who outfits her son in expensive fashions.

“We have luxury and designer shopping, which is $10,000 a month,” she said, showing footage of her husband pushing her son in a stroller past a Chanel store. She also shared that her son gets custom-made clothes, “because kids grow out of their clothes super quickly, we have custom-made tailored clothes, which is $3,000 a month.”

“Of course, we have to have weekly haircuts to keep his hair looking neat and tidy,” she said, and those haircuts run $680 a month. In addition, she noted, “We have daily massages, which come up to around $4,000 per month."

“And of course, because his mom doesn’t know how to cook, food is completely unlimited, there’s no budget to it, because he has all of his meals outside,” she said. She went on to say that their fun days out as a family are also on an unlimited budget, “because he is going to be homeschooled.”

Of course, it’s unfair to judge a parent on how they’re raising their kids without knowing their full story. Parents should have the right to parent in peace, yet so often that’s a luxury reserved for the wealthy or middle class.

In the US, the cost of having kids seems to keep rising.

Anatoliy Cherkas | Shutterstock

In 2017, the U.S. Department of Agriculture published a report that calculated the costs of raising children from birth to adulthood, finding that the cost of raising a child in 2015 was $233,610. Northwestern Mutual adjusted that figure for inflation, and the 2025 figure was alarming. From birth to 18, without college costs, a child in the U.S. will cost a parent around $320,000.

Is it any wonder that birthrates are dropping? CBS News noted that the birthrate in the U.S. dropped to an all-time low in 2024, with fewer than 1.6 children being born per woman. In 2007, it was 2.1. Day care and preschool prices alone spiked by about 263% between 1991 and 2024, according to a KPMG analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

A high cost of living means both parents must work in the U.S., but when childcare costs are so exorbitant, and wages are stagnant, moms end up staying home, or risk an entire salary going to daycare. The age-old adage claims that money can’t buy happiness, yet it can certainly buy access and stability, both of which are of huge value to parents, and to anyone who's just trying to get by. Most parents probably wouldn't even consider a daily massage for their toddler, but imagine what that extra $4,000 a month could do for a struggling family?

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.