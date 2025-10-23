Mom Wonders If She’s Wrong For Showing Utility Bills To Her Kids So They Can ‘See How Much They’re Costing Us’

A mom turned to Reddit for advice after her friend told her she was making her kids "anxious" for showing them the utility bills so they could understand how much basic necessities cost. The mom thought she was teaching her kids a valuable lesson, but she was suddenly worried that she was somehow causing them stress because of her friend's criticism.

Money and finances are tricky topics even for parents and kids. That doesn't mean avoiding the topic is the way to go, however. To learn to be financially fluent, kids have to be comfortable with the value of money. They need to learn what things cost, how to budget, and what it takes to earn enough to live independently.

A mom was worried she was wrong for showing her kids the utility bills so they could 'see how much they're costing us.'

The mom said she started worrying about the financial lessons she was giving her kids after a conversation with her friend, who is also a mom of teens. The last time they talked, the friend mentioned that she was running late because her daughter was taking a long time in the shower.

“I told her that my kids used to take long showers too,” the mom wrote, “until we started showing them the water bill.” She went on to say, "Personally, I don’t see showing them as a bad thing because sometimes they do need to see how much they’re costing us as parents."

But her friend felt otherwise. In her opinion, telling kids about bills would make them "anxious." The mom wrote, “I thought that was a bit of a leap, as I talk a lot about how much their clothes, food, and other wants cost openly.” The conversation has been weighing on her mind, however.

Discussing bills and the costs of necessities can help kids become financially fluent.

One commenter pointed out, "Teens NEED to be educated about finances so they'll know how to function when they grow up. It's that simple." And perhaps it really is that simple.

It’s normal for the mom to question her behavior after her friend said she’s making her kids feel anxious. But the question of whether or not it’s good to talk to kids about money is as simple as the commenter noted. Financial expert Jen Hemphill explained to NPR that teaching kids about money and how to use it is important.

She told the outlet, “The sheer act of talking about it brings confidence.” When a parent gives their kids real-world examples of bills so they understand that things like electricity and water cost money, the kids will feel more prepared and confident about the realities of budgets and spending versus saving.

Teaching kids the value of money helps them appreciate what they have.

Kids aren't born knowing that running a house costs money. They learn it. They also learn that their clothes, phones, toys, and activities all have costs, but only if their parents don't hide the value of a dollar from them. They know money exists and may want to save up their allowance to buy things, but there’s a good chance they overlook daily household costs.

President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Greater Washington, Ed Grenier, said, “What is key is that they will see items they use every day, electricity, water, cellphone, and they probably take those for granted.” As a parent, you can use this to teach them a valuable lesson. Grenier explained that you can tell them about the difference between needs and wants, or fixed and variable expenses. “Hopefully, that exercise helps them take shorter showers and turn off the lights,” he wrote.

As one commenter wisely put it, "Financial literacy starts young. I had no appreciation for home owning costs and no one should be wasting anything. You can show them how that money could be spent elsewhere." Every parent understands what their kids are able to grasp and at what age those financial lessons can and should be taught. Perhaps this mom's friend has teens who aren't ready for those lessons. What she is doing, however, is nothing she should be worried about.

