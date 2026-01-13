Kids can't just play video games and learn TikTok dances all day long, so moms who homeschool require some simple habits for success. For my family, I can’t deny we’ve got it easy. My kids are 11 and 14. They are fairly independent and competent when it comes to the homeschool process. That doesn’t mean there haven’t been hiccups, but I admit it’s way easier than homeschooling a kindergartener and a second-grader. That said, my husband and I have learned a lot in the adjustments and concessions departments.

Moms who successfully homeschool their kids usually rely on these 5 simple habits:

1. Packing their kids’ lunches as if they’re actually going to school

Every evening, I line up the plastic containers, along with the PB&J, applesauce, chips, salsa, and granola bars to assemble healthy lunches for the kids. Then I put the containers and any utensils they’ll need (usually spoons for the applesauce) in the top section of my fridge. Since my son has lunch first, his goes in the front, and my daughter’s goes in the back.

This has worked out fantastically because it allows them to maximize their short 45-minute lunch break, instead of spending the time figuring out what they want, begging us to make it, and pulling us away from our jobs. This way, they can open the fridge, grab their lunch, and relax.

2. Protecting their productivity while they're occupied

Sahara Frost via Shutterstock

When you know they’ll be occupied, get going on your own things. Also, as much as I enjoy getting that rare glimpse of them "at school," I usually can’t indulge my curiosity for the sake of my own productivity.

To avoid the temptation of sitting there, listening in to their school days, I ask them both to wear headphones. This allows me to grasp those precious few moments for my own productivity. If you’re a super-human like my husband, you can also get up at 5:30 a.m. every morning when we’re all sleeping (#overachieversaresooverrated).

Life coach Cena Block recommended, "School energizes students by giving them more external structure. They're balanced between movement and focused time. In this way, kids can ramp up, stay focused, and transition to the next thing when it's time. If you extend that model to structure life at home, you can create more control around your time."

3. Using an invisibility sign

If you’re unable to adjust your schedule perfectly and you have to get things done when they're not sitting quietly at their desks, create a sign that indicates you’re not to be interrupted. For my husband, it’s as simple as us seeing him with earbuds in. For those of us who are a bit fancier, be creative!

For example, when I’m working virtually with a client or when I’m writing, I need complete isolation. So, I printed a picture of a beautiful blue cloak, and I put a digital picture of my own head on the cloak. At the top of the page, it says, "Mom’s Invisibility Cloak." This picture gets placed in two strategic locations, so everyone will know to pretend I'm not there. This has worked out fantastically for us, so much so that if the kids think I forgot to put it up, they’ll whisper, "Mom, are you invisible?"

4. Delegating and delaying

How often are you asked to help with something so simple that the freaking cat could do it? Or your assistance is requested, but by the time you get there to help, they’ve figured it out on their own.

Yep, it happens in my house, too. Repeat after me: "My time is as valuable as everyone else’s." Now, believe it and work on getting your kids to believe it, too. If you’re asked to help with something, give them the option to either wait until you’re free or to ask someone else. And stand firm. It might take some getting used to on their part, but with persistence, it’ll work in the long run.

5. Being realistic about what you can take on

FamVeld via Shutterstock

Hate as we do to admit it, this probably isn’t the best time to take on a huge new project at work (or home, for that matter). Having kids at home all day means less productivity, plain and simple. Something’s gotta give.

However, research on the outcomes of homeschooling is encouraging. A study revealed "homeschool students possess higher ACT scores, grade point averages (GPAs) and graduation rates when compared to traditionally-educated students." So before you take on any new responsibilities, make sure you’re being realistic about what success truly will require.

6. Taking mental health break

This is a biggie. When I start chastising myself for not getting enough done in the day, I remind myself that adjustments and transitions take so much mental effort and that I’m experiencing overwhelm. When we’re overwhelmed, and we try to do more, it won’t work. Quite the opposite, actually.

"Self-care tips aren't one size fits all," cautioned counselor Lianne Avila. "You can customize it to fit your needs. Start with small steps. Meaning, allow 10 minutes a day for your self-care plan. You will feel better almost immediately. Start by accessing your self-care plan."

Find creative ways to treat yourself. Not only will you be helping yourself to get through this, but you’ll also be setting a great example for your children. When I'm looking back on my homeschooling experience 20 years from now, the one word I want as part of my family's narrative for sure is "flexibility."

Aubrei Krummert is a Certified Professional Organizer in Athens, Ohio, who helps well-intended, yet chronically disorganized individuals live more peaceful and productive lives. She specializes in Home Productivity and works with clients across the United States, doing on-site and virtual sessions.