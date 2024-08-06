Mom Reveals The Clue That Led To Son's Delayed Autism Diagnosis — 'Feels Like Immense Relief'

As a toddler, Holden’s interests became his obsessions. It started with Thomas the Tank Engine. From ages one to about four, you could usually find Holden whispering a story alongside a line of trains linked together by their magnets, a wooden track winding itself around the entirety of whatever floor he’d chosen to build on that day. He would play like this for hours on end.

When Holden was in preschool, Jack introduced him to an old Nintendo. Thomas was soon replaced by Mario — Mario toys, apparel, bedroom decorations, Halloween costumes, figurines, books, you name it. It was cute how he could tell you about every console and put together every gaming system, but Holden took his games too seriously, often becoming frustrated by something in the virtual world. Holden would grow even more frustrated with me and Jack when we asked him to join us in the real world.

As a toddler, he would refuse to end the game, and if we did it for him? Meltdown.

He’d rage at us, unrelenting, unable to “let it go.”

Just when we thought he’d moved on to something else, we’d discover that “something else” was something downright dangerous, like throwing pillows out of his second-floor window and then jumping down onto them. Dangerous antics aside, it didn’t seem like Holden had a death wish. His gaming was what kept his mind occupied from the thoughts of death that hindered both his waking hours and his sleep — and provoked his extreme anxiety.

Holden was about four years old when he started obsessing about the afterlife, and I had to marvel at how much we had in common. I too had been a small child when I realized that life was finite, flaring up my own death anxiety for the first time. It scared me then, and it still does now. Sometimes my anxiety leads to mania, other times to depression, but in recent years it’s calmed to a lingering whisper that alternatingly haunts me and encourages me to live in the present. As much as I hated my fear, it felt worse when my child felt it. Holden would creep downstairs or into my bedroom hours after I’d tucked him goodnight.

“I’m afraid of dying again,” he would whisper in his little voice, and I felt absolutely helpless. I struggled with mitigating these terrors as an adult — so what could I say to a four-year-old?

It seemed like my replies were never good enough, because Holden’s fear never left.