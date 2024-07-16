10 Weird Reasons Your Teen Is So Angry All The Time

If we think about what our teens are going through, we may find that it's obvious why they experience anger so often and so intensely. Once we do, compassion and empathy will ooze out of us. We may even want to cry for them. Yet, we still have to parent, and offer structure and guidance. Parenting a teen is no easy task. They seem hard to reach. Teens know too much to think if they share their pain with you, that you would be qualified to help them. Teens are in a tough spot and it often makes them feel frustrated and angry.

Here are 10 weird reasons why your teen is so angry all the time:

1. Oppression

During teenage years, a child is becoming more independent and views most authority as oppressive — yes, cruel control of their individuality and expression. They are trying on a variety of personalities to see which actually works and fits them and are faced with a lot of opposition from authority. They are more interested in what their peers are doing, thinking, and choosing during this time because they are going through the same things and can relate.

Pexels / cottonbro studio

2. They're stuck

Teens are stuck in various environments, at home, school, and religious affiliations, in which they spend most of their time. Their lives are dictated by the decisions made by their parents, their schools, and the progression into their parent's religious choices if involved. They don't have many autonomous choices that they are allowed to make. Rebellion seems to be the best answer. They know that they can choose rebellion to feel some type of control in their lives.

3. Socialized confusion

We are all born as who we are. As children, we get to discover the world around us in the way our natural instincts and true personalities direct. Once a child begins school and becomes exposed to difference and socialization, they are taught in various ways to become stifled. As teens, they are now expected to be more responsible and are evaluating the way things are different. This leaves them to consider the mixed messages of self, parental guidance, society, and peer groups. What a difficult time and process to go through.

4. Awkwardness

Teens are making that transition between being a child and becoming an adult. They're still attracted to childish amusements, and yet feel they have enough know-how to act in adult roles. Authority figures expect them to be obedient children, but act mature and make the right decisions. They now are surrounded by physical and emotional attractions by their peers and may feel some themselves. They don't know what to do.

5. Puberty

Teens are now experiencing hormonal changes and physical development. This can be a complete physical and physiological metamorphosis. They don't understand all that they're feeling and are not comfortable with what is happening.

6. Social pressure

Your teen is constantly inundated with social pressures. Don't you remember middle school and high school? You thought it was the be-all, end-all to life. Now you look back and realize what a "zoo" they were. Teens are being labeled, bullied, harassed, and trying to hold up an image to fit in, stand out, or even be invisible. Teens are under pressure to be what they're not, to survive. They are constantly concerned about what others think. They get lost.

7. Relationships

"Should I or shouldn't I? Am I old enough, good-looking enough? Everyone is doing it! What do I think; what do my parents think? Should I get physical? What if I get pregnant? Am I pregnant? Is she pregnant? Will others talk good or bad about me? Will I get a reputation? I need a partner, it might make me feel better and at least I'll have an ally. I can't let my parents know. I hate my parents, they won't let me date yet!" This is a lot to think about for any teenager.

8. Responsibility and accountability

Teens are expected to do everything and do it right now. House chores, get good grades, act appropriately, don't give in to temptation and social pressures, make the right decisions, know what they want to do for the rest of their lives, be respectful, act happy, be cooperative, show initiative, get a job ... and so on.

Pexels / Monstera Production

9. Teens don't know how to make themselves happy

In this transitional stage, there are so many people and systems telling them what to do and how to think. Often, teens don't know who to listen to and they forget how to listen to themselves.

10. Teenagers have a mind of their own now

This is when your child is becoming an adult. They've been forming their own thoughts and opinions. They have realized that you did not hang the moon and are imperfect. They feel that they are being led by authorities who don't know what they are doing and want to be left alone to make their own decisions and mistakes. Teenagers have individual desires and aspirations because they are their own person, just like you are. They don't understand why you just won't let them be who they are, and they get angry about it. In light of all this, we realize that teens get angry and with good cause. Now the question is, how can you help?

Wendy Kay is a life strategy coach and author of Mastering the Art of Feeling Good, an inspirational and practical guide on enriching one’s life by learning how to feel good at will.