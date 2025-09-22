Mom Who Lost Her Son To A Drunk Driver Leaves Gifts On Cars Left At Bars Overnight To Thank People Who Choose Not To Drive

One mom chose to turn her grief into a mission. Beth McBride’s son, Bobby Dewbre, was celebrating his 21st birthday on March 11, 2023. He made a smart choice and chose to ride home with a sober driver. Heartbreakingly, as he crossed the street to reach the car, he was struck by a drunk driver. Now, Dewbre’s story is saving and changing lives.

Saying that life can change in the blink of an eye isn’t a cliche; it’s the truth. Horrible things happen that leave people reeling, wondering how they’ll continue to go on. What someone chooses to do with that pain can change everything.

A mom who lost her son to a drunk driver leaves gifts on cars left at bars overnight.

McBride was so heartbroken by her son’s death that she was unable to leave the house for six weeks. So, her daughter, Carli Seymour, drove to her house every day to offer support. According to People, Seymour was on the way to her mom’s house one early morning when she noticed there were a few cars parked in a bar parking lot, seemingly left overnight. “I thought about pulling over and writing with my finger on their windshield, ‘Thank you for not drinking and driving,’” she said.

McBride wanted to do exactly what her daughter said and thank people for not drinking and driving. She came up with an idea with her daughter. Seymour said she worked at a coffee shop, and she thought her boss might be willing to give out cards offering people a free coffee in her brother’s memory.

The mother and daughter took their idea and started a non-profit called Montana Bar Fairies.

Their website states that their mission is as follows: “Through simple acts of gratitude, advocacy and education, we work to prevent impaired driving, support families who have lost loved ones and encourage responsible choices.” Starting on January 1, 2024, volunteers for the organization have placed cards on cars left overnight at bars or on surrounding streets over the weekend.

Their goal was to give out 20 cards for $5 coffees. Now, they reach across the state of Montana, as well as into Washington and Missouri. “We will be here as long as we have volunteers to help and the donations coming in to buy the cards,” McBride said. “If the communities continue to support, we will continue to thank them.”

Each card left behind on a vehicle also features a photo and a brief description of someone from the area who passed away as a result of drunk driving. Seymour believes it’s a fitting tribute. She said, “It not only encourages safer choices but also keeps the memories of victims, like Bobby, alive. For grieving families, it gives purpose and hope. For our communities, it’s a reminder that choosing not to drive drunk matters.”

Statistics about drunk driving are concerning despite efforts to curb the behavior.

We’ve all heard about the dangers of driving under the influence since our youth, but it still happens far too often. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 34 people die because of drunk drivers in the U.S. every day. In 2023, a total of 12,429 people died because of people who drove under the influence.

There are plenty of organizations and programs dedicated to spreading awareness about drunk driving and aiming to end it. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is a fairly well-known one. The NHTSA even has its own campaign called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

Obviously, drunk driving is still a problem, so people haven’t quite gotten the message from previous organizations. Something like Montana Bar Fairies, which reaches out to people on a more personal level, can really impact people and convince them to only drive if they’re sober and safe. Dewbre would surely be proud of his mother and sister.

