Widower Writes Heartwarming Message To Hairdresser Who Made His Late Wife Feel Beautiful Right Before She Passed Away

Almost everyone can agree that a good haircut or new hairstyle can make you feel on top of the world. It's the difference between a good day and a bad one.

Most people show their hairdresser gratitude with a monetary tip and a quick "thank you" after an appointment. But one man took a different approach, sending a written message to the woman who did his late wife's hair right before her death and thanking her for making his wife feel like the best version of herself.

In June 2020, Sara Verkuilen, a hairstylist at Hair Cuttery in Round Lake Beach, Illinois, shared a note she received from the husband of a woman whose hair she had done months prior.

"My wife and I came in for haircuts shortly before Christmas of last year," the letter began. "My wife was suffering from dementia, and you treated her as if you'd been working with dementia patients all your life."

He recalled that Verkuilen allowed him and his wife to sit beside each other as they finished their hair. He even turned his wife's chair to face him so he could watch the expression on her face as she got her hair cut. He admitted that the style turned out better than he ever imagined.

Unfortunately, his wife passed away in March 2020, but the haircut that Verkuilen gave her left a lasting impact.

"That haircut was one of the last, best moments of her life," the man who signed the letter "a grateful customer," wrote. "She felt so pretty. She visited the mirror in her bathroom several times during the day and would come out beaming."

"To see her happy was priceless," he continued. "Looking back, it was likely one of dozens of haircuts you gave that day. But one which revitalized a woman's sense of self and her singular beauty. I hope you always realize the power of your profession."

Verkuilen said that receiving the letter meant a great deal to her.

In an interview with FOX 35 News, Verkuilen said that she remembered the couple coming into the salon together but had never seen them before that one visit. Despite that, she noticed that the two of them were obviously in love, and he was "really sweet" towards his wife during their entire appointment.

She admitted that before seeing this couple, she had been experiencing boredom in her career after doing it for 8 years. However, receiving the letter made her look at her job in a different light and allowed her not to feel quite as stuck.

"Receiving this letter was a huge reminder [of] why I do what I do," she told Upworthy. "It's an amazing feeling seeing someone look in the mirror after a transformation and smiling. Seeing how beautiful they feel, how confidence levels change."

"I hope this letter can restore faith in other stylists [who] are maybe doubting if this career is right for them," she added. "We touch more than hair, and I hope all the stylists out there realize how important they are and how what we do can have such an impact on our clients."

