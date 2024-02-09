Mom Angry That Ex-Husband's Hairdresser Girlfriend Gave Daughter Her First Haircut Without Permission

An emotional mother named Kaylene B. took to TikTok to express her anger over her ex-husband’s new girlfriend taking away what many moms consider to be an important moment in their child's life.

The mom was left devastated when her ex's new girlfriend cut her child's hair for the first time.

As the video begins, text over the video reads, “She was told she was not allowed to touch my kid’s hair and she did it anyway. Stole a first moment from me as a mother I will never get back.”

Kaylene starts by saying that she is “furious” and that it’s taken a while for her to stop crying and get over it. She goes on to explain that her “soon-to-be-ex-husband” is involved with a hairdresser in Colorado.

The mom tells viewers that she told the hairdresser in no uncertain terms that she was not allowed to cut her daughter’s hair.

She continues by disclosing that over the prior weekend, her daughter had gone to visit her father. Once again, his new girlfriend was asked not to touch the girl’s hair because Kaylene was in the process of growing out her daughter’s hair and, up to that point, it had never been cut.

There are only so many milestone "firsts" that parents get to experience with their kids, and haircuts are one of them.

While at the outset a haircut may not seem like such a big deal, for parents, their baby's first haircut can often be emotional. In fact, many cultures have special traditions surrounding the milestone. Often signifying the child's transition from baby to child, some parents choose to save a cut lock of hair as a keepsake. Many pasrents choose to cut their child's hair themselves, while most at least hope to be present for the haircut.

Photo: smile23 / Shutterstock

This is why Kaylene was devastated to learn that her ex-husband's girlfriend “took it upon herself” to cut the child’s hair.

“To steal my daughter’s first haircut, perform it, and cut inches off of her beautiful long hair and give her the worst bangs you can imagine…” she said, adding that the haircut was so bad, she had to go to her own hairdresser to correct it.

To make matters worse, Kaylene explained that the woman who cut it is someone her ex-husband cheated on her with.

“It was a woman he had an affair with, that we’ve had problems with… her and I used to be friends," Kaylene said. "We don’t get along anymore,” she added, suggesting the haircut may have been out of spite.

While some people in the comments suggested she take legal action, that may not be in the child's best interest.

Relationships are tough and even more difficult when there is infidelity and betrayal involved, but it's important to put the child's well-being first. While the mom has every right to be outraged, involving the courts may only cause more headaches.

The best-case scenario is that the mom, dad, and potential stepmother can work through their differences and raise an emotionally stable child.

