Mom Judged For Being ‘That Type’ Of Parent For Wearing Makeup And Getting Her Hair Done

Moms are often stereotyped as having a frazzled and haggard appearance because they have no free time to put themselves together and look pretty. Like with all stereotypes, however, they are just societal judgments not based on reality. Case in point: A mom admitted that she suffers judgment and criticism from other parents because of how much time she puts into her appearance.

In a TikTok video, a UK-based content creator and mom named Emma Hutton pointed out all of the comments and backlash that she receives just because she likes feeling put-together, dressing up, and wearing makeup. Her message was simple: Wearing makeup and getting your hair done does not make you a bad mom.

A mom said she is often judged for being 'that type of parent' who wears makeup and gets her hair done.

"Can we normalize being a mom and still having a full face of makeup and your hair done?" Hutton questioned in her video. "Because it seems we're getting judged for it for some reason, for the type of mom we are."

Hutton explained that she had seen a social media post where a mom was criticizing another mom, and one of her main complaints was that the other mom was "one of them type of moms" with a full face of makeup and perfectly curled hair. Hutton simply pointed out that moms shouldn't be judged for how they look.

Appearance is not an indication of parenting ability.

Considering we're in the year 2025, how could we still be judging a person's parenting ability by the fact that they wear makeup and have time to curl their hair? If a mom can find the time to want to put herself together, then she should be allowed to, especially if it makes her feel better. There are plenty of moms who have a million and one things to do every day. There may be some days when they aren't even able to get out of their pajamas and wash their hair.

So, if a mom wants to take the time to do her makeup and spend time on her hair, she should be able to do so without outdated judgments about it. The same goes for moms who would rather do anything else than put on makeup and do their hair to drop their kids off at school each morning. The great thing about being an individual person is that you are allowed to do things that you want to do.

If you don't like what someone is doing, then you don't have to do it. And frankly, if you have nothing nice to say about someone, then you shouldn't really say anything at all.

The mom shared that she wears makeup because it makes her feel better.

"If I do get up late in the morning, or if I decide I just can't be bothered to do my hair and makeup then because I look [bad], that makes me feel [bad]," Hutton said. "Whereas if I get up, do my hair and makeup, I look my best, I feel my best, and the day just goes better."

According to data from Civic Science, in 2024, 52% of U.S. adults wear makeup once in a while, and 29% wear it daily or weekly. Although the data doesn't distinguish between moms and other adults, the fact remains that wearing makeup isn't exactly a novel accessory.

Hutton questioned why people feel the need to judge other moms and pointed out that she would never judge a mom for running out of the house to the playground with pajamas and rollers in her hair because she's aware that it doesn't impact her ability to take care of her children.

