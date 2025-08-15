We all want our kids to be happy. We try to give them everything we didn't have as children. We sign them up for sports, music lessons, and art classes. We want them to be creative and outgoing. We want them to have a good group of friends and be knowledgeable.

I think a lot of parents who love their child from the depths of their soul mean well, but sometimes they can push their kids too hard. This can cause a kid to feel anxious or not good enough. I know, as a parent, that this is the last thing you want. Children are happy by nature because they don't have the pressure of the world on their shoulders.

They can experience happiness through the small things in life. They enjoy learning and seeing new places, like the grocery store, if they haven't been. Enjoy your child while they are still at home. They will grow up quickly.

If a mom and dad truly love their child from the depths of their soul, they will do these 5 things on a regular basis:

1. Play with their child

Play is your child's language. I mean, get on the ground and play with them. Take delight in playing with your child. You can play at the park or play a board game inside. When parents play with their children, it helps their self-esteem.

2. Allow their child to do things for themselves

Yuri A / Shutterstock

This will give them a sense of independence. I know this is hard sometimes, but it helps teach them that making mistakes is alright.

Think back to the first time you successfully made cookies or candy. Maybe it took a few times to get it right. But, in the end, you felt good. This is the feeling you want your child to have. It will help them as they get older to try new things.

Encouraging children to take on age-appropriate tasks, like getting dressed, preparing snacks, or completing homework independently, helps them develop a sense of self-sufficiency. One study explained that offering choices within appropriate boundaries helps children learn to make decisions and understand the consequences of their actions.

3. Set limits for their child

You don't have to be the parent who says "yes" to everything. Most children don't like to go to bed or do their chores. This doesn't mean you let them out of it.

It's alright if they get upset with you. You're the parent, not their friend at this time. You want to teach your child responsibility. Make sure they know what is expected and that you set a schedule. This will help your child feel safe and secure.

Boundaries provide a sense of security, help children develop self-regulation skills, and promote healthy emotional and social development. A 2024 study concluded that without boundaries, children may struggle with self-control, anxiety, and difficulty respecting others' limits.

4. Read to their child

Yuri A / Shutterstock

You can read to them at bedtime. Make it part of your nightly routine. They will look forward to it, and you will, too.

You can also read to them when they get home from school, or any other time during the day. Just, make time for it. This will help them learn, and it creates a bond between you and your child. Let them help with picking the stories.

According to a 2021 study, reading together fosters connection and bonding between parents and children, creating a sense of security and attachment. It also provides opportunities to discuss emotions, social situations, and different perspectives, promoting empathy and emotional awareness.

5. Make time for themselves

As a parent, it's easy to put yourself last. You need to spend time doing things that you find fun and fulfilling. Even when you find your time stretched thin, add a little time for yourself, even if it's only ten minutes.

Take a bubble bath, go for a walk, or watch a comedy. This will help make you happy. And what children need most are happy parents.

As a parent, I'm sure you're doing the best you can. Nobody expects you to be perfect. We all make mistakes. I always tell my clients, "What makes a good parent is a parent who makes mistakes."

This will let your child know it's right to make mistakes. Remember, to go easy on yourself. When you had your child, it didn't come with an instruction manual.

Talk to your friends and family about your children. Don't be scared to let them know what mistakes you've made, and ask for help. A lot of the time, they are going through the same thing.

Lianne Avila is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. She is dedicated to helping couples and has completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 at The Gottman Institute.