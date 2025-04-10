Mom Captures 10-Year-Old Son Comforting Her Toddler At 3 AM So She Could Get Some Sleep

One of the most rewarding parts of parenting is seeing the values and morals that you've instilled in your child being put to use. Noticing your child practicing patience, responsibility, kindness, and accountability for the first time is a feeling that some parents are simply unable to put into words because it means they're doing a good job and their child is on the right path to becoming a well-rounded and caring adult.

Advertisement

This was the case for a mom named Gloria Angelou, who captured the sweetest moment between her 10-year-old son and her toddler during the early hours of the morning. The heartwarming moment proved that kids can truly be the sweetest when it comes to making sure their parents are getting the rest they need.

A mom captured her 10-year-old son comforting her toddler at 3 AM so she could get some sleep.

In Angelou's video, the baby-cam footage showed her 10-year-old son Mason walking into his little brother, Greyson's, room at 3 a.m., believing his parents to be fast asleep. Angelou, a mom of six living in Ohio, wrote on the screen that she had heard crying coming from Greyson's room and checked the camera to see if he would fall back asleep after fussing for a little bit.

Advertisement

However, instead, she was surprised to see Mason walking over to Greyson's crib and lifting the toddler out to comfort him back to sleep.

The mom said her son stayed with his little brother for nearly 30 minutes, trying to get him to go back to sleep.

Angelou described the moment between her kids as Mason showing "the best example of love and patience" as he walked Greyson around his room, rocking him back and forth. The footage showed the two kids playing on the floor, Greyson reading him a story and at one point even climbing into the crib with the toddler to get him back to sleep.

Advertisement

As one commenter noted, "OMG! When he got in the bed with his brother to to stay by his side until he was sleep, WAS IT FOR ME!!! My tears wouldn't stop!! SUCH LOVE." Another simply stated, "You’re an amazing mom and it shines through your kids."

"He stayed with him for almost 30 minutes trying to get him back to sleep," Angelou described. "I eventually came and got the baby and asked my son why he didn't just come get me."

The woman's son admitted to his mom that he knew she was tired from everything she'd been doing all day.

"He said he wanted me to get some rest because I did a lot that day," Angelou recalled. "While parenting is not his responsibility, just the fact that he understood he is his brother's keeper and considered my long days as a mom is much appreciated."

Advertisement

Daxus | Canva Pro

It's moments like that that can make parenting worth it. In an interview with TODAY Parenting, McIntosh said she was incredibly moved by Mason's comforting actions toward his 18-month-old brother. "I was smiling the whole time," McIntosh explained. "He has a love for Greyson that is unspeakable. I can’t even really explain it. I’m sure Mason was tired and cranky. He was woken up at 3 a.m. But how you saw him treat his brother is how he is. He steps up."

Mason could've simply woken up his mom or turned over in his bed and ignored his brother's fussy behavior until one of his parents eventually got up to handle it. Instead, he decided to take matters into his own hands. Some commenters observed that the 10-year-old is going to be an "amazing father" and caregiver when he's older, and these traits are ones that can only be attributed to a household full of love that he's clearly growing up in.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.