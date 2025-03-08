New Mom Says She Blocked Her Mother-In-Law's Number After She Called Her Husband 73 Times While Giving Birth

The overbearing mother-in-law is truly a clichè at this point, and a new mom on Reddit's story serves as yet another example. The woman explained that her husband's mother repeatedly overstepped their boundaries, most notably when she was actively giving birth.

The new mom blocked her mother-in-law's phone number after she repeatedly called her husband while she was giving birth.

"We just had our first baby four days ago. I've just been released from the hospital yesterday," the 25-year-old wrote in her Reddit post. Her 28-year-old husband took two weeks of leave to help her recover from her C-section and bond with their daughter.

"It hasn't been easy," the woman admitted. "There were complications and I lost a lot of blood. I'm in a lot of pain to the point where I can't even stand up on my own. Our baby is very fussy and crying a lot. We're not really sleeping because she literally cries every hour."

Meanwhile, her mother-in-law has been 'bombarding' her husband with phone calls, staring 'literally 3 minutes' after she gave birth.

"[She] wanted him to go to her because she wasn't feeling well. She kept calling every hour when I was still in the hospital," the Redditor recounted, adding that her husband put his phone on do not disturb until she was discharged.

When they finally left the hospital, he accepted a call from his 71-year-old mother and explained the situation. "She lost her absolute mind and he ended the call," the new mom shared. "She hasn't stopped calling him and he blocked her number last night at 4 a.m. after 73 calls from her."

Blocked by her son, the woman began calling her daughter-in-law. Rather than being supportive of the new mom, she called her names, yelled at her, and insulted her — until the new mom "snapped and told her to leave [them] alone."

Ultimately, the woman and her husband went no contact with his mother.

Deciding to go no-contact is never easy and ending all communication with a parent is rarely someone's first choice. Yet, when someone — even your mother — refuses to respect your boundaries, there is often no other option. As such, estrangement is becoming increasingly common and one study found that as many as 27% of all people are estranged from one or both of their parents.

"My husband sent her a long and detailed email informing her of our decision to go no contact and the reasons behind it," the Redditor wrote, adding in a comment that her mother-in-law's two other children went no contact years before.

"She was also told that if she continues to try to contact us in any way, we will be going to the police for harassment and look into getting a restraining order against her," the woman continued. "She responded that it wasn't fair and said 'Is that [expletive] making you do this?' So yeah. She's banned from our lives indefinitely."

Thankfully, the woman has her husband's full support. "[He] is definitely not a mama's boy," she wrote. "He hasn't left my side since we got to the hospital, and he's absolutely in love with the little human being we created."

