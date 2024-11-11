New Mom Refuses To Let Her In-Laws Visit Their Granddaughter After What They Did During Her Birth

A new mom has questioned if she's being irrational after facing accusations of being "heartless" and "unforgiving" for how she's treated her in-laws after giving birth.

Posting to the subreddit r/AITAH, she claimed that her husband's parents completely pushed the couple's boundaries during her time in the hospital while giving birth. Without an apology, she won't let them see their granddaughter.

A mom is refusing to let her in-laws meet their newborn granddaughter after how they acted while she was giving birth.

"I recently gave birth to my first child, a beautiful baby girl named Lily. My husband and I have been over the moon, but our joy was ruined by an incident with my in-laws that I can't get over," the 29-year-old new mom began in her since-deleted Reddit post.

She explained that her mother-in-law, Karen, and her father-in-law, Bob, have always been overbearing and intrusive. Despite their behavior, both she and her husband have attempted to keep the peace.

Throughout her pregnancy, the mom said her mother-in-law was overly critical of every choice she made, from her diet to her birth plan.

Karen even insisted on being in the delivery room, but the mom said she put her foot down and firmly declined, standing her ground when her mother-in-law began throwing a fit and demanding that she has a right to be there.

When she eventually went into labor, she and her husband left for the hospital as planned.

Once there, everything was progressing normally, and she was soon ready to start pushing. That was when things took a bit of a turn.

"That's when the door burst open, and Karen and Bob barged in, having lied to the nurses to gain access. I was in the middle of a contraction, in immense pain, and suddenly had my in-laws in my face, shouting 'encouragement' and trying to film the birth on their phones," she recalled.

"I was mortified and enraged. I screamed at them to get out, but they refused, saying they had a right to be there."

Her in-laws had to be forcibly removed from the delivery room after refusing to leave on their own.

At first, her husband attempted to get his parents out of the room, but after a while, hospital staff had to intervene. Unfortunately, this ended up causing quite a bit of commotion that stalled labor, and she ended up needing an emergency C-section due to the stress and delay.

Thankfully, her daughter was delivered safely and healthy. Once Lily arrived, her in-laws weren't apologetic in the slightest. Instead, they posted all the photos they had taken during the chaos on social media without her or her husband's consent.

They announced their daughter's name and details and even shared a photo of her in the delivery room.

"This was supposed to be a private, special moment for my husband and me, and they completely violated that. I decided then and there that they wouldn’t see Lily until they showed genuine remorse and apologized," she decided.

Not only is something like that a huge violation of a person's privacy, but to bulldoze their way into the delivery room when she made it clear that she only wanted her husband to be with her was disrespectful.

Giving birth isn't a spectator event, and the new parents had every right to allow certain people in the room or not have people in the room at all.

It's a decision that should be respected no matter who you are, even if you're the grandparents.

On top of that, to then post photos taken without consent in the delivery room for anyone and everyone to see is just as unfair and terrible.

Before this new mom could even announce the birth of her daughter, that moment and the birthing experience she envisioned were taken from her.

