Growing up as the middle child can be a very different experience from being the oldest or youngest sibling. Middle children often have to figure out where they fit in, which can influence the habits they develop as they get older.

As someone who grew up with four other siblings, I've noticed that we didn't all have the same childhood experiences. Each of us had different experiences with our parents and each other, even though we grew up in the same family. Research suggests that siblings can have very different experiences growing up, and middle children may develop certain habits based on their unique place in the family.

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Here are 6 habits kids who grew up as the middle child carry into adulthood:

1. They're comfortable spending time alone

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Middle children may struggle to find their place in the world. They're used to being between older and younger siblings and may struggle with their identity.

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Over time, they may learn to figure things out on their own and become more comfortable spending time alone. By adulthood, they may have developed a stronger sense of independence and feel more confident in who they are.

2. They're good at spotting drama before it starts and staying out of it

Growing up with many siblings can be chaotic at times. This can lead middle children to be observant of their surroundings and the people around them. They may notice when one of their siblings is upset or when a conflict might happen.

Because they're used to recognizing when an argument is about to start, middle children may learn to avoid getting directly involved. As adults, they can often spot tension before it turns into a bigger problem and know when it's better to stay out of it.

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3. They're usually the ones trying to get everyone to get along

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Since middle children are less confrontational than their siblings, they may become the peacemaker in their family. If there’s a conflict between their siblings, they tend to step in and try to solve the problem.

They try not to pick sides and instead look at the situation from everyone's perspective. By adulthood, they may have developed strong communication and negotiation skills that help them settle disagreements.

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4. They put a lot of effort into their friendships

Growing up, middle children may have been overlooked by their parents or family members. To build a support system, they tend to invest a lot of time in their social circle. They’ll invest in their friends and build closer relationships with them.

Making their friends a priority can also help them feel happier and more supported in life. As adults, they may continue to pour into their friendships and maintain close relationships with the people who've always been there for them.

5. They're used to making the best of whatever situation they're in

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At some point in our lives, we have had to learn to adapt. It could be adapting to a new home or to a new workplace. Middle children often have to adapt to change early on.

One of the first things they had to adapt to was sharing their space and belongings with their siblings. If one of their siblings wanted one of their toys, they may have learned to compromise or cooperate to keep everyone happy. In adulthood, they may become more comfortable with change and learn to make the best of things when something doesn't go their way.

6. They don't like to ask for help, even when they really need it

People struggle to ask for help for many different reasons. According to Stanford University research, people often hesitate to ask for help because they worry about inconveniencing others.

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Middle children may struggle to ask for help growing up because they've learned to be independent and don't want to bother their parents. This habit can follow them into adulthood, making them reluctant to ask for help even when they really need it.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.