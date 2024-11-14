Psychology Says If You Can Master These 10 Skills, You'll Be The Best Stepparent Ever

Fill in the blank: when it comes to disciplining their stepchildren, stepparents should _________.

We asked the experts this question, and 62% agreed: stepparents should discipline their stepkids as they would their own children. What else does it take to be a great stepparent? Here's what experts and psychology had to say.

If you can master these ten skills, you'll be an amazing stepparent:

1. Follow, don't lead

Agung Pandit Wiguna / Pexels

While each parent may have their parenting style, as the stepparent, it's important to follow the birth parent's lead. Consistency in parenting style will help foster feelings of security in the child. These feelings will build the level of trust the child has for you. Research from 2023 confirms that children need to feel secure to develop healthy relationships. — Michelle LaRowe, Author of Beyond Parenting Basics

Advertisement

2. Be a supporter

Vika Glitter / Pexels

Children always need allies. This is especially true for children who are adapting to a new stepparent. Focus on being the best cheerleader you can be to your stepchild. Even when it seems unwelcome, supporting his interests, attending his school events, and being a consistent present person in his life will go a long way in communicating that you care. — Michelle LaRowe

Advertisement

3. Expect storms

fauxels / Pexels

The dynamic of every newly created stepfamily is form, storm, norm, and perform — and it can years for the "norm" to take hold. Take advantage of all safe stress-releasing outlets, such as support groups or good friends, either in person or online.

You might find solutions or just a place to let off some steam. Another good way to relieve stress? Research from Harvard University found that one of the easiest ways to relieve stress is to ensure you're getting seven hours of sleep a night.— Paula Bisacre, Board of Directors for the National Stepfamily Day Foundation

Advertisement

4. Keep some old traditions and make new ones

Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Reinvent birthday parties. Celebrate good report cards with a trip to the ice cream store. Make your kid's favorite meal, create a silly dance together, or plan a special outing. According to The Institute for Family Studies, family traditions help children feel as though they fit in somewhere.

If your kids always went to the beach on a particular holiday, and he always went to the mountains, alternate the destinations from year to year. Set up two Christmas trees — one with a novel theme, the other more familiar. Make a new menorah and set it alongside the old one. — Paula Bisacre

5. Hold regular family meetings that appeal to all

fauxels / Pexels

Many teenagers abhor forced family bonding. Meeting at a favorite restaurant is a great incentive. Children who have strong family connections will be more successful in life, research from the American Psychological Association found.

Center a meeting around a cookie-baking or fondue party. Create movie or book nights with discussion — and involve your children in choosing a topic from a list compiled by you and your spouse. — Paula Bisacre

Advertisement

6. Use your resources

Emma Bauso / Pexels

Discover the many resources available to help you navigate stepfamily life. It's never too late. Check out these notable nonprofit organizations: National Stepfamily Resource Center and the National Family Resiliency Center. — Paula Bisacre

7. Build trust with your stepchild

Daria Obymaha / Pexels

The first development task in any relationship is to build trust. For you to trust your stepchild, he/she must trust you first. To build trust, spend quality time with the child, letting them take the lead on what to do. Research from 2023 confirms that trust is the foundation for any kind of relationship.

Children of divorce may be hesitant to build relationships because they are scared to lose someone again. This process is going to take time so is patient. — Stacy York, social worker

Advertisement

8. Say what you mean and mean what you say

August de Richelieu / Pexels

Be clear and concrete in your words. Do not use hidden messages or agendas. If you make a promise or say that you are going to do something, follow through and do it. —Stacy York

9. Have family meetings

Kindel Media / Pexels

Oftentimes, kids have many opinions and thoughts but never get to voice them. The purpose of the family meeting is to allow everyone in the family to communicate things that are going well and things that are not. Then, work as a team to solve the problems in the family.

Stepchildren must have a voice. That does not mean that they get to make all the rules. They need to be listened to, considered, and get a response to their concerns. Doing this allows your child to know their voice matters, research confirms. — Stacy York

Advertisement

10. Act as a consultant

Julia M Cameron / Pexels

There is often conflict over who should "parent" the children. Set the precedent that while you may not be the child's parent, you will consult with the other parent. This lets children know that the parents are a unit that cannot be split but are working together to communicate and solve problems. Having good communication in a family shows children how they can communicate in their relationships, 2023 research found. — Stacy York

YourTango brings our community of readers, writers, thought leaders, and the world’s leading relationship and mental health experts together to connect and engage where it matters most: the heart.