If A Man Has These 5 Things In His Home, Chances Are He Was Raised By Great Parents

Pots, pans, dishware, loads of utensils. Therapist Dr. Gloria Brame was impressed when she visited her husband's home and discovered he had a fully stocked kitchen. That told her someone taught him the value of learning how to cook — and turn out a lot of different types of meals, too.

You can tell a lot about a man by the home they build for themselves — not just how it looks, but what it holds. If a man keeps these five things in his home as an adult, it’s a sign that his parents raised him with care, intention, and values that stuck.

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Your husband's parents did a great job raising him if he has these things in his house as an adult:

1. A stocked kitchen

A well-maintained and stocked kitchen shows a sense of pride in the home. The home is a sign of the heart, and cooking is the way to show love to oneself and others. Cooking is a nurturing activity, and when a man's home shows the signs of a well-loved kitchen, it can also indicate a better balance of feminine and masculine within a man. A man who was taught by his parents to cook and take pride in the home is a man in touch with his emotional balance.

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2. Bookshelves with a variety of reads

Bookshelves with a variety of reads display curiosity, education, and love for learning. Parents who are readers generally have children who are readers, yet a harmful stereotype exists that men, in particular working-class men, don't read. This can misidentify reading as something of class and privilege to further social divides.

3. Plants or pets

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Plants and pets demonstrate responsibility and care for pets and living things. When a man has plants and pets in the home, it is a sign that he was taught to nurture life with a sense of compassion. Nurturing life also has a benefit for men because "plants and pets each fulfill unique emotional, psychological, and social needs," explained a 2024 study. When taking care of other forms of life makes him feel and live better, it's a great sign.

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4. Photos in picture frames

Keeping family photos is both a connection to the past and a projection into the future. A man who keeps his family memories alive is going to be a guy who will help you create good memories as well.

5. A washer and dryer

Marriage counselor Larry Michel says that if he does his laundry regularly and doesn’t rely on someone else to take care of his clothes, it shows that his parents instilled the belief that chores are everyone’s responsibility in a family, not just a woman's.

Dr. Brame sees all these signs in a man's home as a huge positive when a parent, or both parents, have taught their sons practical skills. Those skills prepare them for adulthood and help them become self-reliant. Passing down traditional skills, from cooking to making repairs and good grooming, is a legacy gift to a son and says his parents want to see him thrive in the world.

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Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.