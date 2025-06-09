Man’s ‘Dad, How Do I?’ YouTube Channel Helps People Who Don't Have A Father Figure Learn The Life Skills Dads Often Teach

Unfortunately, many people in this world are left to grow up without a father figure in their lives. If you're one of them and ever found yourself wondering, "Dad, how do I...?" there's a YouTube channel that can help.

Growing up without a healthy father figure made an impact on Rob Kenney. So much so that he never wanted any other young person to grow up feeling the same way. He never wanted them to struggle as adults because they never learned important life lessons from their dads. And that's how his "Dad, how do I?" YouTube channel was born. Now, 5 years later, he's still helping people.

A man started a YouTube channel to help people without a father figure in their lives learn life skills.

At the age of 14, Rob Kenney's father left him and his seven siblings to fend for themselves after he and his wife went through a nasty divorce. Kenney has explained that his father never wanted the children, but he won custody of them anyway because their mother had a problem with alcohol. Kenney's father would leave him and his siblings alone for long periods, only coming by to drop off groceries.

In his adulthood, Kenney married, but his childhood trauma reared its head, and he struggled. He lost his job, had a pregnant, working wife, and he hit rock bottom. “I thought I had it together, and boy, everything just started falling apart. I cried out to God and said, ‘Lord, if You solve this, if You get me out of the mess I’ve made for myself, I’ll search You out and try to understand whatever I can about You,' Kenney told Shattered Magazine. "And dang it if He didn’t come through. He called my bluff.”

As part of his healing process, Kenney eventually reunited with his father. Unfortunately, Kenney's father died shortly after. Not wanting to ever let his own children or even other young people who grew up without a father feel the same sense of loss, he came up with the idea for his YouTube channel — to provide a father figure and weekly tutorials to those who needed them.

The 'Dad, How Do I?' YouTube Channel offers everything from tutorials to simple life advice from a relatable dad.

Kenney said he started his YouTube channel because, "I had lots of excuses, but while we’re in quarantine, I ran out of excuses. The "Dad, How Do I?" YouTube channel provides tutorials for everything you could possibly imagine that a dad would teach their children, or things that are not taught in school. He's made videos on topics ranging from jumping a car to fixing a faucet.

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

As Kenney explained to Shattered Magazine, "My goal in my life was to raise good adults. I never wanted to be wealthy. I never wanted to be necessarily successful. My goal in life was to raise good adults, not good children, but good adults, because I had a fractured childhood."

He continued, “I want it to be about everyday tasks, but I also would like to pass along some of the wisdom I’ve learned along the way to encourage people… I thought I was just going to be showing people how to do stuff, but it’s kind of resonating on a whole different level. ”His first video uploaded to his channel was "How to Tie a Tie." And some of his other most popular videos include "How to Change a Tire" and "How to Unclog a Bathtub Drain."

Five years later, the 'Dad, How Do I?' YouTube channel is still going strong.

Now, Kenney has over five million subscribers to his channel, and he's a go-to figure for those who need something only a father can give, as well as for those looking to become good fathers themselves. “I've always been scared that when I grow up and if I become a father, I won't be able to teach my children ‘dad’ things because no one taught me. Thank you, this might change that,” one commenter wrote. And sadly, another viewer on his channel asked, “Is this what a normal dad looks like?”

As Kenney said in his video on how to step out of your comfort zone, "If you have a talent or something you've always wanted to do and the thing that's holding you back is, 'What will others think of me?' ... don't let it ... Since I came from a fractured home, I questioned myself a lot ... The fear can really be crippling ... Just go ahead and do it. Don't care what other people think."

He should know. He turned a challenging childhood into a successful social media channel that doesn't just entertain. It imparts some real good in the world. Kenney's little idea transformed into something greater because those who need a father figure in their lives are turning to him to be that for them. He brings hope to those who are struggling without a present parent investing in their lives. As he said in his most recent video, "I hope my story inspires you to not compare yourself to others, but to be the best you that you can be."

Kenney is making a major difference in the world, and he should be recognized this coming Father's Day as one of the good ones.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.