I Lost My Career To My Child's Mental Health Struggles — 'I Had No Choice But To Resign'

Imagine this: Your phone flashes with an urgent call from your child’s school, but it’s set to silent to avoid disturbing your colleagues. You’re in the middle of a crucial presentation to shareholders, and answering now would seem unprofessional.

Every day, you juggle the pressures of home, mental health, and career, knowing that in your office, complaints about a sick child or a pediatrician appointment are not tolerated.

Your phone continues to flash with messages you can’t answer. Daily calls about your daughter’s school refusal and her ongoing mental health issues are overwhelming. Balancing a demanding career while dealing with this crisis feels nearly impossible.

Each day, you powered through with a focus that showed your superiors that your priorities were in the correct order: the business was in first place, and everything else fell behind. With no option to take time off and every penny needed for your daughter’s care, you face a stark reality.

This scenario is not just hypothetical This was the experience of a friend of mine who wishes to remain anonymous. My friend is not the only working parent I know who has to perform the daily juggle of constantly being pulled in two different directions between work and family.

Her story of losing her career to care for her child also shows the urgent need for systemic support for working mothers dealing with their children in a mental health crisis.

The statistics from the World Health Organization are alarming: Did you know that globally, one in seven 10- to 19-year-olds experiences a mental disorder, accounting for 13% of the global burden of disease in this age group? And that suicide rates among teens are the second leading cause of death for individuals aged 10–24.

When my friend had exhausted all her annual leave without qualifying for long-service leave, she explored her options for personal and compassionate leave. She found that although her personal leave entitlement allowed for ten days of paid career leave per year, this was insufficient for managing the care of someone with mental health challenges, especially given the need for frequent appointments and the difficulty in balancing these responsibilities with her work.

Australian working parents, especially mothers, struggle to balance their careers with family duties. Professor Marian Baird notes that while the rate of women in full-time employment has remained static for the last 40 years, many mothers have opted for part-time work to manage caregiving responsibilities.

"Parents, especially mothers, often face increased stress when managing a child’s mental health concerns. This stress includes both direct costs, like paying for healthcare, and indirect costs, such as time spent on care and reduced work hours. Over 60% of parents report that caregiving for their children’s mental health needs negatively impacts their work schedules,"​ according to Psychology Today.

This situation underscores persistent gender biases in the division of labor and care, adversely impacting women’s career advancement and economic autonomy.