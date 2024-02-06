Little Girl Buys Her Mom A Barbie Set Because Her Family Couldn't Afford Them When She Was A Kid

As we grow into adulthood, we often forget the daily lives we lived as children, but nobody can take away our core memories. Eating family dinners, learning to ride a bike, and being gifted your dream birthday present — it’s these moments we hold close to our hearts forever.

For mom and content creator Rachel Azzolini, giving her children these core memories is essential, and she captures the joy and love in each of these moments on her TikTok. Despite balancing her career, marriage, and the hustle and bustle of daily life, she still never misses an opportunity to express the beauty of motherhood.

Recently, Azzolini posted yet another heartwarming video of her young daughter — this one showing her running into the kitchen with a special gift for her mom wrapped up in her arms.

The little girl gifted her mom a Barbie set after learning that her family couldn’t afford one when she was a kid.

With her dad recording her and trailing close behind, the video captured the little girl running up to her mom where she stood with her eyes closed eagerly awaiting the gift. “Here you go!” the little girl exclaimed, holding up the present.

Dressed in all pink and looking like a Barbie herself, the mom let out a gasp, sinking to her knees and looking up at her daughter already teary-eyed. “She asked Daddy to help her get a special Barbie for my birthday,” the text read, while the camera panned over to the new Barbie set in the little girl’s arms.

“A while back I explained to my daughter that I loved playing Barbies with her,” the mom wrote, “because my family couldn’t buy me Barbies when I was little.”

When they spend time in the playroom with her dolls, she’s taken back to being a young girl herself, wishing she could have a Barbie to call her own. It’s something that’s stuck with her all the way into motherhood, fueling her to ensure her own daughter had the one toy she always yearned for.

If you’ve watched Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie, you know the power of the doll is so much more imaginative, profound, and beautiful than simply being a toy. Playing with Barbies reflects our “humanness,” allowing us to connect deeply with ourselves and the people around us.

With the help of her dad, the little girl decided to make her mom’s dream a reality — gifting her a Barbie set that ‘reminded her’ of her mom.

Not only did the little girl pick out a Barbie set for her mom, she made sure to pick the “perfect” one. “That’s Ellie,” the girl said pointing at the younger Barbie, “and that’s Mommy!”

There’s not a dry eye in the video, and surely not a dry eye for any of the viewers, as the dad continued to tell his wife about the special care their daughter put into picking out the gift. “My heart just melted into a puddle,” the mom recounted in the caption of her video.

Clearly, this mother and daughter share a deep bond — and Azzolini's page surely exemplifies their love. Between baking videos, closet cleanouts, and trips to the vet, his TikTok mom shares just a glimpse of the special relationship she has with her young kids.

Despite the drama, stress, and sometimes agonizing work that comes with parenting, her page is a beautiful reminder of all the joy and healing that children bring.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture and human interest stories.