A Kind Dad’s Voicemail To His Son Is A Message All Kids Need To Hear From Their Parents, No Matter Their Age

It never hurts to hear how loved and appreciated you are — especially when it comes from the people who raised you.

In a TikTok video, a recording of a voicemail one father left for his son was reposted. The father told his son just how loved and proud of him he is, and the internet found the message to be incredibly heartwarming.

The kind voicemail a father left to his son is something that all children need to hear from their parents, no matter their age.

"Hey, what's up, kiddo? I'm kinda glad I went to voicemail so you can really listen to this whenever you want," the unnamed father began in his message.

"I know life sucks sometimes," he continued. He explained to his son that he knows life isn't treating him fairly at the moment and that he can see just how much he's struggling both mentally and physically.

He assured his son that if he hadn't heard this yet from anyone else in his life — his dad is extremely proud of him and the person he is becoming.

"I'm proud of you for not giving up," he told his son. "Listen to me, you have something. The strength that takes for you to keep on proves you have something. It proves you are a warrior."

He advised his son to take care of himself by taking a hot shower, putting on his favorite clothes, making his room dark, and putting on a show that makes him happy. He told his son to relax, and that everything was going to work out for the better soon.

"I'm proud of you and I love you," his father said at the end of the voicemail, making sure his son heard him loud and clear.

People praised this dad for making sure his son knew how much he was loved.

"Man. Kid not kid. Human being. Great words. I’m sure there’s someone everywhere who needs to hear this," one TikTok user wrote.

Another user added, "Not a day passes that I don’t tell my daughter how proud of her I am. Positive reinforcement is a necessary part of raising a child!"

"Ok, now I’m crying. My son’s struggling at this moment with some choices he’s made lately but I’m not turning my back on him. Gonna send this to him," a third user chimed in.

Reassuring messages from parents, no matter how old you are, can be necessary, especially in hard times.

Navigating adulthood is often marked with difficult transitions. Words of affirmation have such an impact on someone's mental health, and hearing from your parent that they love you and everything is going to be okay is sometimes all you need to feel better and continue on.

Knowing that your parents believe in your abilities contributes to a more positive perception of who you are and what you can achieve.

No matter how old you get, you're always going to need your parents, and that doesn't suddenly just stop once you become an adult and start to live your life in the real world.

