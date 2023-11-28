A Daughter Shares A Spot-On Reminder For Any Adult Spending The Holiday With A Micromanaging, Wine-Drinking Mom

Spending the upcoming holidays with family members can be quite exhausting and challenging for some people, but one woman offered up a heartwarming reminder about why we should all hold our loved ones close, especially our mothers.

In a TikTok video, a content creator who goes by the name The Light Blonde shared that no matter how much our mothers may annoy us during family holiday gatherings, we should still be grateful.

She reminded adults to cherish the time spent with their 'micromanaging' and 'wine-drinking' moms during the holidays.

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but if your mom is coming to your house for the holidays, take the time to appreciate every single moment with her," she began in her video.

She stressed that even if you have struggled to get along with your mother, "if she nags you, micromanages you in the kitchen, drinks too much wine," you should still appreciate the time together.

"I promise you, someday you are gonna have holidays where you miss it and you wish that you could have just one more chance for her to be there with you and have her cooking and her smell and her laugh," she continued. "So, take videos of her so that you can remember her voice."

She reminded people that one day their mothers won't be there and the holiday season will never be the same again. "When you have to have holidays without her, you will miss her so much, and it will never be the same," she insisted.

People wholeheartedly agreed with her message to hold mothers close this holiday season.

"Absolutely! There is not a day that goes by that I don’t miss my mom the holidays are especially hard. Never take anyone that you love for granted," one TikTok user wrote.

Another user added, "This is so true, my mom loved cooking for everyone, I miss it so much and now I do it... I wish I had one more holiday with her."

"She was all those things. This is our first Thanksgiving without her and I do miss her! Wish you were here Mom! I love you," a third user chimed in.

Life is often marked by unpredictable moments, and it can be easy to forget that tomorrow is not promised, much less future holiday gatherings with family members. It can be daunting to think about how our mothers could be here one day and gone the next, but this awareness can only encourage us to spend each holiday with a sense of appreciation and mindfulness.

In the hustle and bustle of holiday activities, it's easy to get caught up in mundane tasks, but this message is a touching reminder to appreciate and cherish the presence of our nearest and dearest, creating lasting memories that can be treasured even long after the holiday festivities fade away.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.