Warmth, affection, and understanding are great, but the best parents also teach their kids how to be curious people by modeling that behavior at home. Asking questions and showing interest in their lives can make a huge difference in how children feel about themselves. According to Harvard Associate Professor Elizabeth Bonawitz, curiosity, simple questions, and curious conversations can have huge impacts on children's learning and development. When parents take the time to ask their kids questions, they also show them that their thoughts, feelings, and experiences matter.

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However, there are also plenty of kids whose parents rarely asked them questions at all. Whether their parents were distracted or simply uninterested in getting to know them, growing up without that curiosity can leave kids feeling unheard and disconnected. Even after they've grown up, those experiences can shape how they communicate and form relationships as adults.

People raised by parents who didn't ask questions carry these 8 habits into adulthood:

1. They feel uncomfortable when someone gives them a compliment

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Being the center of attention, even in mundane everyday conversations, can feel unfamiliar and uncomfortable for someone who’s not used to being in focus. Even in adulthood, after they've branched out from their family dynamic, the hurt and disconnection caused by having parents who were never curious about them can leave them with discomfort they still struggle with.

Their parents' lack of curiosity sparked an inner truth: their own opinions, passions, and desires weren't important enough to ask about, so when people do ask questions today, it feels strange, and they're not sure how to respond.

According to Professor Lindsey Godwin, feeling uncomfortable with compliments often comes from insecurity or imposter feelings, "which convince us that we aren't as competent or worthy as others perceive." When someone's perception of us doesn't match how we see ourselves, even genuine praise can feel strange or undeserved.

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2. They're always the friend who listens but rarely talks about themselves

When you're not used to feeling like your voice matters, being overly accommodating to everyone else and getting really good at active listening can be a subtle defense mechanism. You avoid the spotlight, but you also make other people feel really valued and rewarded by being a great listener.

"People-pleasers have a different motivation and a different method," says psychologist Daniel S. Lobel. Because it's often motivated by fear, people who grew up in families that didn't ask questions worried that disappointing others would mean punishment, rejection, or being ignored. They're so used to putting other people's needs and desires before their own because that's how they learned to maintain stability at home.

Accommodating, fixing, and being constantly mindful of their parents’ moods was how they protected their own stability, and while the relationships have changed in adulthood, the behaviors have not.

3. They constantly second-guess themselves when someone asks them a question

People with childhood trauma have been linked to low self-esteem in adulthood, according to a study from Psychological Science. But even kids who felt unvalued and unheard by their parents in subtler ways, like never being asked a question at home, may still question their worthiness in adult relationships and social interactions today.

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When they are asked a question, it's unfamiliar. They never had a safe space growing up to practice expressing themselves, and they're often so disconnected from their sense of self that coming up with a thoughtful, honest answer can feel difficult. Whether it’s small talk or more vulnerable interactions, they constantly second-guess themselves, and often put on a front to say what they think someone else wants to hear.

4. They overshare when someone finally shows interest in their lives

Much like the modeled empathy from our parents that shapes our compassion or the childhood relationships we mirror in adulthood, parents teach us how to communicate by practicing with us. A parent who asks a lot of questions and is curious around their child cultivates that skill in them. A parent who rarely asks questions and instead ignores or disconnects from their kids makes it difficult for them to learn those same communication skills.

Especially if they're trying to compensate for always feeling unheard or like an outsider in conversations, an adult child like this may actually be prone to oversharing. They're constantly yearning for that deeper connection, but don’t always have the communication skills to get there in a healthy way.

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As author Polly Campbell explains, sharing personal information can help people build intimacy and connection, but sharing too much, too soon, with the wrong people, or in inappropriate situations can actually damage relationships. Oversharing "can cost you friends and lead to other negative repercussions," writes Campbell, and you often don't realize you've said too much until it's too late.

5. They stay in one-sided relationships longer than they should

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When one person puts in a lot more effort, emotionally, mentally, socially, or otherwise, while the other person does close to none of the heavy lifting, that's a one-sided relationship. It might be transactional, with one partner using their effort against the other, or it might mirror the kind of relationship one or both partners experienced growing up.

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Our childhood relationships with our parents shape our attachment styles, so if someone's used to being ignored or having parents with no curiosity around, that becomes what feels most familiar. If they never heal from the symptoms of that kind of disconnected dynamic, they end up repeating the same cycles, yearning for attention from a partner who can't or refuses to give it.

6. They struggle to ask other people questions and keep conversations going

Asking people questions often makes us more likable people, according to a 2017 study. It's also a big part of active listening and social skills that we need to thrive. But for adults who never had healthy communication styles modeled for them at home, figuring them out in the chaotic rush of adulthood might feel impossible

They might be great listeners, but when it comes to keeping conversations going or feeling really secure in situations that require small talk, they might feel like they’re floating aimlessly.

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7. They'd rather stay on the sidelines than be the center of a conversation

When you grow up feeling invisible, without curious parents who make an effort to understand or get to know you, you start to internalize that as a part of your identity. Even if it's subconscious, when you enter adulthood, your behaviors can mirror those of someone who truly doesn't understand their worth. The outskirts of a conversation feel painful, but it's also where these adult kids feel most comfortable.

According to psychologist Jonice Webb, people who grow up feeling invisible often carry that belief into adulthood. "When you feel invisible, you tend to act invisible," wrote Webb. Kids who grew up with parents who never asked questions may struggle to recognize their own importance, feel disconnected from their emotions, and behave in ways that reinforce the belief that they don't matter.

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8. They shut down when conversations get emotional or uncomfortable

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Many of the kids who felt invisible growing up lacked both curious conversations and emotionally safe places. Their parents rarely asked about their little interests and quirks, but they also didn't ask about deeper emotions or create a space for their kids to practice processing what they were feeling.

As adults, that means the kinds of conflicts, arguments, and debates that are necessary for us all to have feel overly threatening. Shutting down or avoiding these interactions feels safer to them than trying to set boundaries or advocate for themselves.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.