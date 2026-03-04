Kids raised in the 1970s almost always have 9 specific skills that younger generations will probably never learn

Parenting in the 1970s wasn’t perfect, and the childhood Gen X kids experienced certainly had its challenges. Still, the label “Latchkey Generation” isn’t entirely misguided. Many children from that era were given space, sometimes out of necessity, to form their own identities and learn independence early. That freedom, while not always easy, helped shape specific practical and emotional skills that younger generations may not develop in quite the same way.

Today’s kids are growing up in a very different environment. With constant technology, cell phones, more protective parenting styles, and round-the-clock access to alarming news stories, unstructured outdoor play has often been replaced by digital alternatives at home. As a result, some children miss out on the kind of independence that once came naturally.

1. They can fend for themselves

While unsupervised, unstructured play is essential for kids’ self-esteem and social development, according to research shared by the American Psychological Association, it also offers them a chance to build critical thinking skills, self-reliance, and resilience.

They have to make mistakes, get into trouble, and go through hard things to be able to fend for themselves. Of course, this kind of neighborhood play and solitude wasn’t always easy or comfortable, but it offered them so many important skills that younger generations will probably never learn.

2. They internally build self-worth

According to a study published in the Journal of Child and Family Studies, overprotective parents, much like the kind many younger kids today experience, tend to sabotage and undermine their kids’ self-esteem and independence. When they always step in to solve problems or protect their kids with limits, there’s a lack of trust, resilience, and personal growth.

However, kids raised in the 1970s built a strong sense of internal self-worth by trying and failing. They made mistakes, solved problems, and figured things out on their own. They made friends and had arguments without overbearing parents stepping in to keep the peace. Their self-worth has obviously been tried and challenged, but at least they had the chance to craft it by themselves.

Compared to modern kids who often look to their parents for praise and rely on others for validation and attention, kids from the ‘70s are more likely to look inward when they need motivation.

3. They lead with strong personal morals

Growing up in the ‘70s, when social norms and expectations were constantly shifting, kids and adults alike had to root themselves in their own personal morals, values, and beliefs. It’s one of the skills that truly boosted Gen Xers’ adult resilience and identities.

Without the pressures of our modern cancel culture to say the right thing or the online trends that seem to offer a misguided sense of belonging, kids who grew up in the 1970s could decide what was “right” and “wrong” on their own terms. Of course, their parents influenced how they built their belief system, but they weren’t subjected to a million opinions and trends from social media to skew their inner self’s moral compass.

4. They spend money intentionally

Especially growing up with two working parents and seeing conversations around money that were previously hidden from prior generations of kids, it’s no surprise that Gen Xers learned financial literacy early in life. Of course, they also didn’t have the pressures of trends, consumption, and social media constantly bombarding them, as kids do today, which helped shape a sense of frugality and an appreciation for delayed gratification.

That consumerist mindset and buying into trends for belonging is part of why a quarter of Americans today spend more than they make. They take on debt to feel a part of something bigger or to chase external validation, when in reality, true peace comes from inner security and financial comfort.

5. They’re socially aware and observant

Kids raised in the 1970s were expected to do many things on their own. From walking to school to running errands for their parents, they had to learn to assess risk and interact with people, many of whom they didn’t know. Thanks to all of that early experience, they’re able to read a room or sense people’s energy easily.

Ironically, being observant, even in conversations with others, comes from a comfort in a person’s solitude. The more comfortable they are acknowledging passing thoughts and regulating emotions in private, the more grounded and attentive they are in conversations out in the world. Especially for kids from the ‘70s who had a balance of independent solitude and social interaction, they’ve grown into observant, aware adults.

6. They appreciate solitude

Compared to many kids today with terrible attention spans and a need for constant stimulation, kids in the 1970s didn’t have a choice but to embrace solitude. With two working parents who expected them to watch their siblings, play outside, make their own food, and manage chores at home, they were expected to mature and embrace their own company.

While complaints of “boredom” and annoyances while home alone were obviously still present for these kids, all the benefits of learning to sit with their own company, including managing their boredom, are skills they thoughtfully bring to adulthood today.

7. They’re socially connected

Especially in contrast to our current age of isolation and loneliness, where many kids are entertained by screens rather than play and social connections, it’s not surprising that the social skills kids from the ‘70s boast seem like superpowers.

They didn’t have an iPad to entertain themselves or to distract their parents, who restricted their time outdoors. In fact, it was quite the opposite. They were expected to go out, make friends, and entertain themselves, and while those interactions look different in adulthood, they have all the tools to handle them.

8. They can assess risk on their own

With a blend of early independence and unsupervised activities growing up, kids raised in the 1970s almost always have the ability to assess risk on their own now. While younger children have overbearing parents who try to solve their problems and manage their discomfort, these kids were expected to mature and handle problems on their own.

It’s this kind of hardship and the problems they were forced to solve on their own that crafted a sense of resilience in their adult lives. They’re not only able to embrace challenges but also to assess risk, lead with a strong moral compass, and protect themselves from harm, without someone constantly to guide them.

9. They can wait patiently

In an age of convenience, constant stimulation, and instant gratification, it’s no surprise that many kids are growing more selfish and impatient with each passing day. They’re not being taught to regulate emotions. Instead, they're coddled or distracted by a constant stream of sensory stimulation from technology.

Kids raised in the 1970s had to wait for things. They had to save their own money for the toys they wanted, fill their boredom without screens, and manage the discomfort of discipline without an overbearing parent swooping in to comfort them. While it might seem like a small part of everyday life, the art of waiting is a true superpower.

