Sometimes I sit quietly in another room while my children are talking, and I eavesdrop on their wise words. There was one conversation recently when my daughter asserted to her brothers that "Mommy just wants us to be happy." She was debating the parenting goals of my ex-husband, my current husband, and me. I was impressed with how on-the-nose she was in her assessment.

I just want my kids to feel they are seen in their definition of happiness and joy in a life well lived. How can I guide them on this journey if what it means to feel seen is so individualized? By being aware of who they are. Many parents never quite get who their kids are. I was often misunderstood as a kid, but while adults take years to figure themselves out, how can we be truly aware of the children we're raising?

Kids who felt seen growing up usually had parents who did these 10 smart things:

1. They took time and slowed down

You know those days when you're running to three different extracurricular activities, you forgot to bring snacks, the kids have no time for homework, and you have an errand to do? Yeah, like that. It's hard to notice the details and be aware of anything, let alone anyone, on days like that, and so much of modern parenting looks a lot like a revolving door that never stops.

One of the easiest ways a parent can be aware of their children is to slow down. The slower the pace, the more you pick up. And awareness comes from having the space to notice. Slowing down as a parent sets a good example, explained personal development coach Jessica M. Miller: "Parents teaching their children to slow down fosters self-regulation, which involves managing one's emotions, thoughts, and behaviors in response to different situations. Self-regulation is crucial for healthy development."

2. They got to know their kids' friends

Last Sunday, my eldest son asked if he could bring a buddy to my parents' house for our monthly family brunch. It was fine by me and even finer for my mother, who was hosting. Welcoming your kids' friends into the midst of your family is a great way to get to know what makes them tick. It's not enough to know the names of friends or hear the latest gossip on who's crushing on whom; you have to know them. Hear the nuance in their voices, tell them to stop riding the Segway in the living room, and call them on it when they're reaching into your kitchen pantry for a third bottle of Coke.

Growing up, my house was always the one where my friends hung out, and I'm repeating the tradition with my kids. On New Year's Eve, we opened the door for 12 kids and let six stay overnight. While we often wait in the wings to be needed, the fact that they're comfortable enough to include their favorite friends in our midst speaks volumes and helps me to know my kids even better.

3. They listened when their kids spoke

How many times have you nodded at opportune moments or said, "Really?" when your son's voice is momentarily silent? Those are times when you're trying to appear like you're listening, but you're not. Building awareness of your children can only happen when you listen to them.

My littlest one takes a long time to get to the point of his stories, but I try to have supreme patience, look him in the eye, and hang on to his words. I admit, there are times I've motioned to speed it up. However, I always listen intently, respond appropriately, and engage in a two-way conversation with my children so they feel heard.

Parenting coach T-Ann Pierce suggested, "Build their verbal and conversation skills when they are young, and you'll be setting yourself up for more open conversations later on. Not only will this help your relationship with your child, but it will also help your child stand up for themselves on the playground, in friendships, and even in the workplace one day."

4. They put the phone down

I hate it when I see a family out to dinner and every member, from young to old, is thumbing through their phones. There has to be a time when we're just together, not for any purpose or point, but to be in the same space and feel comforted by each other's presence. You cannot be aware of your children if you're not focusing on them. If you're too busy piling in all the things you think you should be doing, you'll never be able to truly see what's going on or what they're feeling or even notice what you may be feeling.

Multitasking can be a gift, but research suggests it's the enemy of intimacy. The time with our children is so fleeting that we sometimes forget they won't always be here. Put down the smartphones, and stop trying to juggle work and play. Be with your children to truly be aware of them.

5. They baked with their kids

Creativity fosters happiness. Baking with my children has shown me some of their innate talents and helped me appreciate them even more than I already do. You can replace cooking with baking — any kitchen task that has you working side-by-side in step-by-step formation to transform ingredients into a delectable finished product. For that matter, you can even back it up to menu planning. When you work together to nourish your family, you learn their tastes, their preferences, dislikes, and passions.

6. They were present during homework

Parenting isn't about shuttling our kids into boxes of neat and complete order; it's about riding the roller coaster alongside them. Homework becomes a daily fixture in kids' lives, and it's something parents need to be a part of. Not only will you find out what they struggle with and what comes with ease, but you will also see where you need to help them build patience, persistence, and perseverance.

Children who hide in closed-off spaces like bedrooms and basements without parental oversight are more susceptible to internet predators and online bullying. Make homework a family matter, in common spaces, where everyone can share the moment and the struggle.

7. They took each kid out at least once a month

When I go out to dinner alone with one child, I see a different person than the one I've carted around in my car to school, activities, and play dates. I see the sparkle in their eyes, I hear the excitement in their voice, and I see the gleam of energy at being the only one in my focus.

If you're the parent of more than one child, this one is really important. Taking each child on a date regularly (weekly if you can, but monthly will do) is a great way to become aware of who they are deep within. They will open up to you in ways that cannot happen when siblings are around.

"No one likes being put on the spot with others listening, let alone a couple of siblings or a neighbor who stopped over to have coffee," continued psychologist Dr. Barbara Becker Holstein. "Be careful not to ambush your kids when you want to talk. Treat them with the same courtesy you would adults and set a time and place to chat. They will be more receptive when you do, because they will feel and appreciate your respect."

8. They read to them

And if they're not reading anything, go with them to the library or used bookstore. My kids let me read aloud to them for years after they were old enough to read on their own. It's not about whether they have the ability; it's about the connection. Reading a good book is like going on vacation. You're transported to fantastic places, on journeys both incredible and frightening, and when you can explore stories with your child, you see how they think, what they yearn for, and who they might become.

9. They made time to be there and cheer

Again, this is about taking the time to be with your kids. Sometimes we parents facilitate more than we immerse. I realize that's a necessity to simply maintain order and rein in the chaos a family generates. Last week, I stayed at the climbing gym when my boys had their weekly two-hour class. I noticed how my older son's hands turned red from climbing up, down, then up again, and felt the thump of his rapid heartbeat as he told me the exhilaration he felt to move so nimbly and quickly.

I saw the joy on my little guy's face as he asked me to snap a picture of him halfway up the 50-something-foot wall, and the pride on his face as he ascended to his goal. Being aware of our kids can only happen when we let them be who they're meant to be. Finding activities that excite them is the first step, and the second step is joining them on the journey. Sometimes I would rather run errands or read a book, but my happiness matched theirs in taking those two hours to know them better.

"Most of us care deeply about our role as a spouse and parent," emphasized The Money Couple. "We're all doing our best, with some seasons of life going miraculously better than others. No one wants a guilt trip about how they're disappointing the ones they love. But the truth is — before you know it, kids grow up and leave. You'll want them to spend a good quantity of time with you in your advancing years. Do the same for them now."

10. They got involved in what their kids cared about

I've lost count of the number of activities my kids have asked me to do with them. I've gone rollerblading at a rink strewn with disco lights and hip-hop blaring. I've swum in the community pool and the ocean. We've snowshoed, lifted weights, sledded on saucers, and hiked in the woods. Doing things together, even if it's not your interest, is a great way to build lifelong bonds with your children. They must feel that they're cherished for who they are and that you can relate to them. And there's no better way to achieve that than to get involved. Do what they like to do. Put your own biases and interests aside.

Lynne Meredith Golodner is a writer, journalist, public relations pro, entrepreneur, and author of nine books. Her bylines have appeared in numerous magazines and newspapers, including Better Homes and Gardens, the Chicago Tribune, Good Housekeeping, Midwest Living, and Parents Magazine, among others.