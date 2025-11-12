As your kids grow up, they might start to find saying "I love you" cringey or too sentimental. It's tough as a parent to see your children all grown and independent, wondering when they'll call you back. You catch yourself reminiscing about when they were little and talked nonstop, and they definitely didn't hold back about how much they loved you then.

It's important to remember that your kids still love you, even if they sometimes forget to say it. Life can be busy, and their own problems often make them forget about their loved ones. But there are some phrases they'll say that quietly reveal just how much they still care.

If your grown children say these 11 things regularly, they love you from the depths of their souls

1. "I was thinking about how we used to [X]"

When your grown child lets you know that they still think about things you used to do together when they were growing up, they're quietly letting you know that their love for you runs from the depths of their souls. Often, it's small things they see in passing that spark their memory and remind them of their fondest moments with you. If they go so far as to let you know what they're reminiscing about, that can be a signal that they're currently missing you and hope you book that plane ticket soon.

People fortunate enough to have grown up with loving parents not only have many fond childhood memories, but they are also in better health than those who didn't. "We found that good memories seem to have a positive effect on health and well-being, possibly through the ways that they reduce stress or help us maintain healthy choices in life," said Dr. William J. Chopik.

2. "You're the reason I turned out okay"

If your child lets you know they're doing well in life and credits it to you, they're telling you how much they love you from the depths of their soul. Not many adults can say they turned out okay because of their parents. Sometimes it's because of their environment and the people they met after leaving the house.

As they grow up, children start to realize that the lessons you gave them shaped their character for the better and could even have helped lay the foundation for their life choices.

3. "I can always count on you"

Many adults these days depend on their relationships with friends or significant others when they're in trouble or need casual advice. If your child says that you're the one they always count on for those types of things, they truly love you from the depths of their souls.

According to a Pew Research Center study, most adults turn to their parents for advice on their financial situation, career, their own kids, and their physical health. When seeking emotional support, 31% of young adults turn to their parents.

4. "You taught me what real love looks like"

When your child says this to you, it means they know what real love looks and feels like, all thanks to you, not their situationship, and they love you just as much for it. By loving your child unconditionally, they know how they're supposed to be loved and treated, which helps them in the long run by showing them to stick with those who can do that for them and leave those who can't.

Every boundary they're able to set is all thanks to you and your supportive ways of raising them. Giving your child the love they deserve not only helps them form better relationships, but parental warmth can also help them build better lives.

5. "I want to raise my kids they way you raised me"

If your child says this to you, not only are they saying that they genuinely appreciate you and love you from the depths of their soul, but they want to do exactly what you did for them for their own child. Creating another generation of families bursting with love.

Research has shown that parents in the U.S. tend to raise their children similarly to how they were raised in terms of values and morals. Great parents create great people, so remember that every lesson you instill in them when they're young will always matter.

6. "You're the first person I wanted to tell"

When your grown child thinks of you first when they receive good or even bad news, they value what you have to say and trust you to be there for them, no matter the news. This can signal that they love you from the depths of their soul. You're not only their parent but also their best friend to whom they can share anything.

One of the most exciting things in life can be becoming a parent, and the most validating is becoming the first person your child looks to when they want to share their life experiences with.

7. "I wouldn't have made it here without you"

Being recognized for all the hard work and dedication you poured into your child can oftentimes go unnoticed, so when your child loves you deeply, they also know how important it is to thank you when they know your efforts helped them advance in life. Even words of encouragement or something as simple as supporting your child in their endeavours can help motivate them to keep going.

When you hear this, know that your child is also saying that their achievements will always carry a piece of you in them. Your love and persistence truly made a difference.

8. "You're the only person who really knows me"

Many parents aren't able to say that their child views them as more than just a parent. Some adults don't even give their parents a text or a call every day. If your child loves you from the depths of their soul, they will never forget to call you when they have a basic question or shoot you a text about the outfit they chose to wear to their job interview.

Grown children who choose to talk to their parents every day and fill them in on mundane things are saying, "You're still my person," and no amount of distance will ever break the bond the two of you have.

9. "It doesn't feel like home"

No matter where they move to next or visit, no place will ever feel like the home you built for your child who loves you from the depths of their soul. When your child is actively missing the house they grew up in and the favorite memories they made there, it means they're really missing the people who made it what it was. Not only are you the person who raised them, but you're also the reason for all those belly laughs and warm, cozy nights in.

Studies have shown that missing your childhood home can be a sign of a deep emotional connection. When a house is filled with love and comfort, you're bound to long for it.

10. "You made me believe I could do it"

Having faith in your child and believing in them even when they might not think so themselves will not only help them achieve their dreams, but they'll also love you from the depths of their soul for doing so. Every pep talk you gave them and every time you convinced them not to quit gave them the confidence they needed.

Being your child's biggest cheerleader when they start to carve out their own life paths can be just the right amount of support needed for them to succeed.

11. "I look up to you all the time"

Parents can only hope that their children learn from the lessons they taught and keep the meaningful values they instilled, but when they tell you they look up to you as a role model, they truly love you from the depths of their souls. Becoming a parent who is worth becoming validates all the struggles and hardships you endured so that they could live a life of love and opportunity. Shaping a meaningful childhood is one thing, but continuing to guide their adulthood is another.

Research has shown that positive role models, especially parents, play a crucial protective role in development, and that children who look to their parents as guiding figures are less influenced by negative adult behavior.

As children grow older, their love might seem to go away, but it just shifts into a different, less direct language. The phrases above carry years of gratitude and deep, unapologetic love. A parent's small teachings and words of affirmation helped raise their child, but it's also rooted in who they are.

Doreen Albuerne is a writer with a bachelor's degree in journalism who covers relationships, mental health, and lifestyle topics.