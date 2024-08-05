Husband Accused Of 'Acting Like A Child' After His Pregnant Wife Named Their Baby With Her Sister Instead Of Him

Getting ready to welcome a baby into the world can be full of excitement and joy for an expecting couple. One of the best shared moments for soon-to-be parents is deciding on a baby name.

One man was denied the pleasure when he found out his wife decided to name their child without his input.

The husband was mad that his pregnant wife named their baby with her sister instead of him.

Posting to Reddit, he explained that during his wife's first trimester, they found out that they were having a girl and quickly agreed that she was going to be named Adora.

Advertisement

"The name holds special meaning to us. She was always a huge fan of 'She-Ra' and loved the OG show and the remake. We actually bonded over the remake show," he wrote in his since-deleted post. "I thought it was a sweet name and loved that it had a deeper personal connection for the two of us. The middle name was still not entirely set in stone, but the first name was."

Six months later, the couple got exciting news: his wife's twin sister was also expecting a baby due three months after their daughter.

Advertisement

Naturally, both women started talking nonstop about baby things, including names.

While something like that wouldn't normally bother him, he claimed that what got him upset was when his wife suddenly told him that she and her sister decided their babies should have timeless names, like Elizabeth, Emily, James, Hannah, Grace, and William.

His wife and her sister agreed that the baby's name should be changed to Katherine instead of Adora.

ME Image | Shutterstock

Advertisement

He admitted that he was "hurt" by this decision that was made without his input, and he confided to his wife that he didn't particularly like the name Katherine, at least over their previously agreed name, Adora.

His feelings are more than valid, especially since his wife never told him she was rethinking their agreed-upon name.

One of the most important aspects of nurturing a healthy pregnancy is growing and improving the bond with your partner. In an article for what to expect, Heidi Murkoff, author of "What to Expect When You're Expecting" stressed that the most "significant relationship you'll have in your new life as a parent" isn't with your baby or extended family. It's with your partner.

PR Image Factory | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Murkoff went on to say, "Communication is always important in a relationship, but it's especially essential for couples during pregnancy since things between them can change pretty quickly. Be sure to talk through changes instead of just letting them happen."

While sharing the excitement of pregnancy with her sister is wonderful, it certainly seems like this mom-to-be forgot about the nurturing of her romantic partnership and the communication integral to that bond.

It's the two of them bringing a baby into this world, not her and her sister. Both parents should agree and have input in the name that they are going to give their child.

Advertisement

If she truly wanted a more timeless name, that should've been a discussion between her and her husband, not her and her sister, without him knowing or even being part of the process. They could've come to a compromise, and Katherine could've been the middle name.

'I told her I was supposed to be the baby's other parent, not her sister.'

He expressed his frustration and annoyance that his wife had just taken her sister's opinion without thinking about him at all and pointed out that he didn't think she would ever do something like this.

"I thought she truly respected me and was excited to be on this journey together. She asked me if I was really that upset about it, and I said 'yes.' I told her I wouldn't lie and say I was okay with it," he continued.

Since their argument, his wife has been relatively quiet, while her sister has been furious.

Advertisement

Tirachard Kumtanom | Shutterstock

Her sister confronted him about it and claimed that he should respect their relationship and the fact that they both want to have an opinion on what the other names their baby. She accused him of "acting like a child" over the entire ordeal and to get over himself and his entitlement.

Truthfully, he has a right to feel entitled over something as serious as naming his child with his wife.

Advertisement

If his wife and sister want to have a say in the name of each other's baby, that's fine, but he should also be included in that decision. He shouldn't have to welcome his daughter with a name that he either didn't pick out, have a say in, or like.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.