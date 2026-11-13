Kids Raised By Working Moms Usually Carry 8 Habits Into Adulthood

Even now, working moms aren’t always well-respected. But the number of moms who work full-time keeps growing, so it’s something everyone should get used to.

Critics say moms make things harder for their children when they don’t stay home with them. The truth is kids pick up some really useful habits when their mom works outside the home that stay with them for life.

Kids with working moms develop 8 important habits that they always benefit from:

1. They follow their mom’s example of hard work

perfectwave via Canva

Advertisement

Every kid has the importance of hard work drilled into them by lots of different adults, and for good reason. Having a strong work ethic is the key to getting ahead professionally by making other people want to work with you.

It’s not like kids who don’t have working moms aren’t capable of becoming hard workers, but it does give them a different perspective. When a mom has a career and takes care of her family, it’s basically like she has two full-time jobs.

That’s obviously not easy. But when a kid sees their mom do it every day, it starts to feel like something they can achieve, too.

Advertisement

2. They don’t feel overwhelmed when plans change

There are a lot of people who absolutely hate change. They try to control every little detail of their lives because it makes them feel better, even though that’s just not possible.

Kids with working moms are different. They got used to plans changing really frequently when they were young. That’s how they learned the only thing they actually have control over is how they react to those unexpected changes.

Learning to adapt is how people stay happy and successful. And, really, it’s the best option you have when so much about life is uncertain.

Advertisement

3. They know how to solve problems without help

Much of the criticism about working moms comes from the fact that they aren’t there to help their children with every single problem that comes up. But instead of leaving their kids feeling abandoned, this actually gives them the chance to learn how to take care of themselves.

That kind of self-reliance leads kids to develop other important traits that a lot of people don’t pick up until they’re older. It’s a blessing, not a curse.

Everyone has to live independently at some point. These kids have an advantage because they’re better prepared for a future that’s inevitable.

4. They make the most of the time they get to spend with their family

Mladen Zivkovic from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Advertisement

Family time is probably the part of life where the concept of quality over quantity is most relevant. Sitting in the same room for a few hours while everyone looks at their phones isn’t nearly as meaningful as a conversation that’s shorter but heartfelt.

Work seems to be the biggest thing that keeps people from spending their time the way they want to. Working moms can’t be physically present for their kids 24/7, but they can still show them how much they care.

Research shows that parents who make quality time with their kids a priority are supporting their development more than those who don’t. It’s a subtle shift that can make all the difference.

Advertisement

5. They don’t judge people who are spread thin by their responsibilities

Let’s say a mom forgot to make something for her kid’s school bake sale. Some people would look down on her for it, but others would know how hard it is to stay on top of everything when your to-do list is never-ending.

When kids grow up with a working mom, they’re more likely to fall into the second category. They watched their mom do her best to juggle tons of different things even though it left her feeling totally stressed out.

They’ll show other people in the same situation compassion that’s becoming increasingly rare these days. Such a small act of kindness goes a long way to help both the giver and the receiver.

6. They always give extra support to people who need it

Just like anyone who was raised by a working mom can tell when someone else is struggling with the weight of their responsibilities, they can also tell when those people need their help the most, even if they won’t admit it.

Advertisement

Showing up and supporting people benefits everyone involved, and it usually doesn’t require a grand gesture that would be complicated to pull off. It just sends the message that they’re a safe person, which means a lot in today’s world.

7. They have no problem sticking to a schedule

Meruyert Gonullu from Pexels via Canva

Working moms operate on a tight schedule. They have to get their kids to school on time while also getting to work on time themselves, and fit in other activities wherever they can.

Advertisement

Their kids learn pretty quickly that they don’t have time to linger over breakfast or throw a tantrum about the shoes they’re supposed to wear. That teaches them how to manage their time effectively and follow a schedule, which is a skill that never stops paying off.

8. They don’t expect women to choose between a career and a family

There’s almost no chance that a hiring manager would ask a male job candidate what he would do about work if one of his kids got sick. But for some reason, asking women about that is still the norm.

A lot of people don’t think a woman can balance both a career and a family. Research shows that this stigma is actually holding women back from being promoted to leadership positions.

Advertisement

It’s simply antiquated to think women aren’t capable of doing both, especially when it’s becoming more of a financial necessity. Kids with working moms get to witness their moms do it all and do it well, so they won’t get caught up in that kind of thinking.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.