Kids Who Grow Up Feeling Unseen Usually Carry 8 Habits Into Adulthood

Sometimes parents aren’t trying to ignore their children, but they have so much going on that they can’t give them as much attention as they would like.

That leaves kids feeling like they were never really seen when they were growing up. Unfortunately, that feeling doesn’t just go away when they reach adulthood. It changes how they act for the rest of their lives in some really sad ways.

Habits kids who felt overlooked while growing up carry with them as adults:

1. They give so much that they burn out

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Work-related burnout gets a lot of attention, but it’s not the only way to reach a point of total exhaustion. Doing too much in your personal life can be just as harmful.

It makes sense that someone who is constantly giving to others without taking anything for themselves would burn out. That’s usually the kind of thing they pick up when they’re really young and can never get away from. No one can sustain that lifestyle forever, though.

2. They take on the role of caregiver

Some people have loved ones who need a traditional caregiver because of their age or health. Others step into the role symbolically without realizing it because they feel like it’s what they’re supposed to do. Kids who felt unseen often fall into the second category.

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Caregivers have to establish a balance between taking care of the person who needs them while also taking care of themselves so their mental health doesn’t suffer. That can get even more complicated when someone isn’t aware of how much they’re doing to help.

3. They don’t set boundaries

One of the many problems with feeling unseen in childhood is that it makes people think they should accept any kind of attention someone is willing to give them. They’ll become convinced that if they say no, it will push people away.

No one is able to do absolutely everything, but that’s the message people send when they don’t set boundaries. It’s like they’re welcoming everyone else to keep giving them more and more to do. It won’t take long for them to collapse under the weight of it all.

4. They never think about what they need

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When someone puts everyone else’s needs before their own, they’re clearly a people-pleaser. These people want to keep everyone else happy so badly that they don’t even think about what’s best for them.

This happens a lot when someone is worried about other people leaving them. If they felt unseen as a kid, that was something they got used to. They’re doing everything they can to stop it from happening again, even though it’s really bad for them.

5. They show up whenever someone needs them

Although it sounds simple, showing up consistently is really powerful. There’s a good chance that kids who felt overlooked never really had anyone do that for them, so now they make it a priority to be there for the people they care about.

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As nice as that is, it means they’re stretching themselves way too thin. They can’t be physically or emotionally present for everyone they know in every difficult situation, but the impossibility of it all doesn’t stop them from trying.

6. They try to be low-maintenance

There’s nothing wrong with people having a true low-maintenance personality, but some people force themselves to act that way because they don’t want anyone to think they’re too much.

All these people want is to be loved and accepted. Being labeled a difficult person is their worst nightmare because they think other people won’t want to put up with them. But in their quest to not be needy, they end up refusing all support.

Even if that feels more comfortable to them, it’s not healthy. People need help from each other, especially when they’re close. They can’t survive as a lone wolf forever.

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7. They solve every problem

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Some people really are better at solving problems because their brains handle change more easily. But being a good problem solver doesn’t mean someone should have to solve every problem that ever comes up.

Because they felt invisible in childhood, they’ll naturally try to fix everything, whether they’re good at it or not. They feel like they’re valuable when they’re useful, so they do whatever they can to help people. It doesn’t matter if it inconveniences them.

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8. They hope someone will love them back

One of the most basic truths is that everyone wants to feel loved. Kids who felt unseen when they were growing up probably didn’t feel much love from their parents, which is why they devote their lives to supporting other people. They think someone will have to reciprocate that feeling eventually.

It’s like they’re waiting for the void that opened up during childhood to be filled, and they think the best way to do that is to give too much of themselves until someone will give a fraction of that back to them. But love isn’t something that has to be earned, so they’ll never be happy that way.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.