Kids Who Grew Up Sharing A Bedroom With Their Sibling Often Have 7 Habits They Stick To As Adults

Having a sibling and sharing a room with them as a kid may seem annoying, but in adulthood, that's when we see how great this experience was.

Siblings will no doubt fight and argue and scream at each other when they're in such close proximity. But they also share a close bond with each other that affects them well into adulthood.

Habits people have as adults when they grew up sharing a bedroom with their sibling

1. They form deep connections

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Siblings who share a bedroom are bound to become close. Sure, they'll fight and bicker sometimes, but their bond can be unbreakable.

Having a sibling teaches people that closeness is a positive thing. And as adults, they form deep connections with people who value and understand them, much like a sibling does.

2. They compromise

For kids, sharing space with someone else meant they couldn't have everything they wanted. Between toys and physical space, sharing was essential to a joined bedroom, and that meant negotiating.

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Compromising was the biggest step kids took to keep the peace between themselves and their siblings. In adulthood, they're taking the lessons they learned about conflict and applying it to daily life. They meet others halfway rather than escalating a situation.

3. They practice peace keeping

Fights and disagreements between siblings are sometimes unavoidable. But even if siblings feel like they'll never talk again during an argument, sharing a space made that impossible.

They eventually had no choice but to speak to each other, having to get past their issues and make up. Keeping the peace meant keeping the bedroom safe, and even as a grown up, people find themselves easing tensions.

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4. They set boundaries

People who grew up with siblings know that there was a secret language to working out conflicts. When it came to sharing a bedroom, working out whose space was whose was normal.

But with a bedroom also occupied by a sibling, kids had to take personal time once in a while. As an adult, they've become used to speaking up and setting boundaries.

They know that if they need peace and quiet or even alone time, they voice it. They set boundaries because they learned to understand that siblings don't always have the same wants and needs.

5. They show empathy

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Fighting and playing summed up a perfectly normal, chaotic bedroom between siblings. If one person played with a sibling's toy without asking first, they threw a fit. If their sibling jumped on the bed, they complained to their parents.

But it was the quiet moments that mattered most, and it's these experiences that instilled them with empathy. When their sibling was taking a nap, they learned not to wake them. Even sharing toys was something both siblings came to embrace.

As a result of having to consider their sibling's wants and needs, they were able to develop empathy and carry it into adulthood. As a grown-up, it means being kind to others and showing respect.

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6. They're committed in their relationships

Sharing a bedroom with a sibling was probably messy and felt like the end of the world at times. But the bond came through in the end.

Siblings became comfortable around each other and figured out how to end silly disagreements. They forgave each other or apologized after hurting them. And now that they're grown up, they take this effort into their adult relationships.

These people emotionally invest in others and value open, honest communication. They're loyal to their partner and truthful with themselves. It's all because they learned to cherish their sibling's love and attention.

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7. They're comfortable around others

When siblings have to share a room, it means spending time talking and playing or sleeping around each other quite often. It means being around another person constantly.

Having someone in the same space as them turns kids into adults who feel comfortable around others. They crave spending time with other people without wanting attention. They just want to feel as close to someone as they did when they were a child.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.