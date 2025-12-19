Grandma Explains How She’s Breaking Generational Curses By Refusing To Buy Christmas Gifts For Her Grandkids

Grandma Tammie Kelton said she's not giving her grandkids any Christmas gifts this year, and she's got a pretty interesting explanation for it. Upon hearing that a grandma has decided that her grandkids are not getting Christmas gifts this year in the traditional sense, it probably sounds like it's coming from a place of discipline. Maybe her grandchildren have been acting up all year, and this is punishment for their bad behavior, or she just doesn't have the money to invest in quality gifts for them this time around.

However, that's not the case for Kelton. For her, it's all about breaking generational curses. She explained in a TikTok video that she's choosing to give her grandkids a much better gift that will help them secure a better future.

"Another Christmas is right around the corner, where I will not be buying gifts for my grandchildren," Kelton declared. "You think you hate me, don't you? Listen, my grandchildren have nine sets of grandparents, and they have their mom and dad, and they have their aunts and uncles who buy them all toys."

Kelton admitted that when her eldest granddaughter, 10, was born, she knew that everyone else in the family would be getting her gifts for any special occasion, considering their family is quite big. So, she told her son that she wouldn't be the family member who spoiled her grandkids with an array of gifts they probably didn't even need.

Instead, the grandma decided to use her money to invest in her grandkids' futures.

pikselstock | Shutterstock

"Every month, I invest a flat amount, and then every birthday, they get a bonus. Every Christmas, they get a bonus," Kelton continued. "I just want them to have a better future or a better start at adulthood than what I had."

To break generational curses, Kelton committed to opening up a college savings account when each of her grandkids was born. Then, she converted them into custodial investment accounts not too long ago. Now, when her grandkids get older and if they want to go to college or do something else with their lives, they'll have this cushion of money just waiting for them, courtesy of grandma.

As it stands, college is an expensive feat. According to a report released by Ellucian, a technology company serving higher education institutions, 19% of surveyed students dropped out, with financial uncertainty cited as the leading cause, while 59% of students considered dropping out due to financial stress.

Kelton is simply trying to prepare her grandchildren for their future, whether they choose to attend college or do something else with their lives. At least they'll have a cushion of money at their disposal to follow their dreams. Considering they're still getting Christmas gifts from their other grandparents and family members, Kelton isn't leaving them empty-handed. She's choosing to add something a bit more valuable to their lives, and that sounds a whole lot better than a toy they won't remember after a few months.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.